Gemini gets a major Android redesign already

Quick Summary
Google's Gemini AI is getting a makeover.
The new design strips away unnecessary features, making for a more sleek and stylish appearance.
One of the killer things about using an Android phone is the Google architecture behind it. That's growing all the time, with a range of apps and features designed to make life easier.
One of the most recent additions is Gemini. That's an AI-powered assistant which is baked into the Android operating system.
Now, it's getting a pretty slick redesign, which should make things more user-intuitive. The new design is much more minimal and clean, simplifying the functionality.
The previous design featured a series of tiles at the top, with a list of recent queries in the middle. At the bottom, a text box sat above microphone and camera icons.
Now, when users open the app, they're simply greeted by "Hello, [name]" in the centre of the screen. There are no more tiles and lists, instead just a chat bubble in the upper left-hand corner and a collapsed text bar and icons at the base. Notably, though, if you tap that text box, it will grow back into the old design, giving users a larger space to write.
Overall, it's a really neat design. I much prefer the simpler panel, which feels like a blank slate upon which ideas can be formulated. While it's unlikely to be a gamechanger in terms of functionality, it should make things a little more pleasing to use.
It could also be seen as a signifier of the success of the app. The initial design was clearly manufactured to assist those using it for the first time, with prompts to get you started.
Now that things have turned, and the design is sleeker and more refined, it may be a sign that Google is happy with how the app is being used. If so, that's a great sign for the brand, and for those who make use of Gemini as part of their everyday workflow.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
