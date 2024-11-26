Google's 5-star phone just hit its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

A phone has to be pretty special to get a five-star verdict from T3 – something that the Google Pixel 8a managed with flying colours. There are plenty of things in its corner, too, from a great camera system to a nice design, but the sheer value of its pricing means it's simply a great deal.

Black Friday 2024 means that what was previously a great deal is now a stunning one, though, thanks to a chunky discount in both the UK and the US. It sees the phone fall to a new lowest-ever price and makes it almost unbeatable if you're looking for an affordable new handset.

We'll take a look at the UK side of things first, where the Pixel 8a sees a price cut of nearly £150 to sweeten the deal it offers (which was already impressively sweet in the first place).

Google Pixel 8a: was £499 now £354.99 at Amazon Amazon has nearly £150 off the price of the Pixel 8a in the UK, making this indisputably the best mid-range phone on the market. This price might not last long, so jump on it!

The scale of savings isn't quite as revolutionary in the US, although I think it's still a brilliant price. On those shores, the Pixel 8a is returning to a sub-$400 price that it hit a few times in the last six months.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Amazon This might not be quite as steep as in the UK, but it still makes the Pixel 8a stand out as a seriously good deal. Again, stock might not last forever at this price, so jump on it if you're tempted.

Once niche that the Google Pixel 8a fills amazingly well is that of a smaller phone – its 6.1inch display means that it isn't hugely expansive in your hands. Obviously, big phone are popular for a reason, so clearly some people want as big a display as they can get. Being able to fit the Pixel 8a so easily in a pocket or small handbag is refreshing, though.

Of course, that's probably a smaller point than underlining its excellent specs, with the Tensor G3 chip ensuring that it runs really smoothly and responsively. It can also churn out incredibly impressive photos for the price, too, at times offering up performance that could easily pass for a way more expensive bit of kit.

So, with this Black Friday deal making it as cheap as it's ever been, there's really no reason to overlook the Pixel 8a right now. For anyone who doesn't want to spend flagship money, it looks like a slam dunk of a deal.