You can now order a hair stylist directly to your door using the new Uber app

Uber has just announced the the launch of a new app at Paris Fashion Week, designed to link hair salons to customers on demand. 

Called bgX, the app will enable you to book a high quality blowdry or style by a top stylist at a moment’s notice, whether you are at home, at work, or at a hotel.

bgX only partners with premium salons for the service, to ensure a high threshold for competence, service quality and professionalism. 

Balmain Paris Hair Couture is one of the first brands to come on board, and will act as a a strategic and educational partner with the service as well.

Richard Guliker, owner of Balmain Paris Hair Couture said,  “Service and style at the press of a button! What more could a consumer want?"

"It brings catwalk style right into the consumer’s home. bgX provides the consumer and the salon with a unique opportunity to have a luxury on demand service.”

The app is available on iOS and Android, and goes live today in London and Paris.

Several cities in the US, Europe and Asia are scheduled to be activated in a second phase later in the year.

Check out the blowout&go website for more information.

