You can now get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop (and 50 free capsules) for under £60 on Amazon

There's simply nothing better than a smooth cup of coffee in the morning. Oh wait, yes there is. A cup of coffee that takes less than a minute to make. That's why we will always recommend one of the best pod coffee machines.

Whilst a lot of the deals haven't hit just yet, Amazon is getting ready for its huge Prime Day sale. Taking place in July, the two day event will see impressive discounts on almost everything, including a lot of kitchen appliances and gardening products. However, there's one early deal that's caught our eye...

Amazon has already reduced the Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine by 41%, taking down the asking price to just £59. Buyers can also claim 50 free coffee machine pods within the deal, so keep reading to find out how you can access them.

What is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop?

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop works exclusively with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, offering a range of over 30 capsules including iced and flavoured. There are currently three colours available in the deal (Liquorice Black, Mango Yellow and Aqua Mint) but we know the machine also comes in Pacific Blue and Spicy Red and Coconut White.

The machine brews different coffee sizes as well, including a 40ml espresso, 80ml double espresso, 150ml gran lungo and a 230ml large mug. It also includes a complimentary welcome set of 12 capsules.

The machine heats up quickly (in around 30 seconds) and has a simple one-button operation with patented barcode technology that reads each capsule. The machine also has automatic coffee pod ejection.

How to claim 50 free Vertuo machine pods

Asides from those wonderful savings on the Vertuo Pop machines, you can also claim 50 free Nespresso Vertuo machine pods, which is perfect for getting started.

All you have to do is look out for an email from Amazon after you've purchased your machine, which will include a promotion code and instructions on how to claim them. This offer is available to any Nespresso Vertuo machine, so it doesn't just have to be a Vertuo Pop.

