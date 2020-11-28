Cyber Monday Xbox Series X restock: where to get a new Xbox on Cyber Monday

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were back in stores this week for Black Friday restock this week, which was great news for everyone who wasn't able to snag one at launch. With Cyber Monday deals set to roll out over the next few days, we'll be expecting more consoles to become available at the retailers below!

Gamers are buckling up for months of Xbox Series X|S shortages, so the upcoming retailer rollout as we head towards Christmas is your last chance to get one before the new year. Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop are your best bet, and we'll keep you updated with which stores are getting stock this week and when, so you should be able to get your hands on one.

Don't forget, these same retailers will be getting a Cyber Monday PS5 restock as well, so you should hopefully be able to secure your next-gen console of choice.

We've also rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals from around web for you to take a look at.

