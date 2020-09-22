Xbox Series X preorders are OPEN! Here's where to lock-in your console

Praise the gaming gods up on high as it has finally happened! Xbox Series X pre-orders have gone live and, right now, the system is being snapped up by eager gamers all around the world.

Already today we've seen Australian and UK Xbox Series X preorders open, and proceed to largely sell out (although you can still get the system if you know where to look; hint: this guide helps), and now it is the time for gamers in the USA to lock in their Xbox Series X preorder, too.

Xbox Series X preorders are NOW LIVE in the USA, and directly below you can find the very best places to tap up in order to get your console secured, be that the flagship, most powerful console in the world Series X, or the digital-only bargain that is the Xbox Series S.

USA Microsoft Store has consoles in stock now! Go! Go! Go!

Xbox Series X pre-orders in stock now

Xbox Series S pre-orders in stock now

And that is exactly what this Xbox Series X pre-order guide is designed to do – help you find the perfect place to secure your console.

Kicking off the holiday season with a bang, the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles bring at-home gaming to a whole new level. Looking to set the new standard for 4K gaming, the new Xbox consoles are expected to move fast when pre-orders open.

As we saw with the recent PS5 pre-order situation, Xbox will have to be prepared for the onslaught of orders heading their way, and from what we've seen so far, things appear to be going a little more smoothly – consoles are in stock but they are selling fast.

The Xbox Series X price is $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749, while the Xbox Series S comes in at $299 / £250 / €249 / AU$499.

So just where should you place your Xbox Series X pre-order and which store should get your Xbox Series S pre-order?

Below you can find the very best Xbox Series X pre-orders in stock now, as well as a comprehensive rundown of the very best places to pre-order both Microsoft consoles in the USA, UK and Australia.

You can also find information on the Xbox Series S, including why you should buy it, as well as details on Xbox All Access payment program, which could be a game-changer for many as it allows you pay for the console monthly instead of all in one go.

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [USA]

Microsoft Store

The official Microsoft Store is obviously a great place to pre-order the Xbox Series X, as it is coming directly from the hardware maker itself. We highly recommend buying your console direct from Microsoft. Preorders are IN STOCK and LIVE NOW. Go! Go! Go!View Deal

Amazon US

Amazon US is 100% ready for Xbox Series X pre-orders to go live. They went live bang on the starting gun being fired in the UK and sold out within 20 minutes, so if you choose to order from here you'll need to be quick on the draw.View Deal

Walmart

Walmart's Xbox Series X preorders are now live. Shop quickly if you want to score a console.View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy's is currently listing the Xbox Series X as "Coming Soon". Pre-orders are expected to open any minute. Check in just to make sure nothing has gone live just now.View Deal

Target

Target's Xbox Series X pre-orders are now live. Move now to avoid disappointment.View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [UK]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is currently leading the good fight and still have Xbox Series X consoles available for pre-order. Orders are limited to one per customer, and can be augmented with extras like secondary controllers. We'd move fast, as we're now over an hour since pre-orders went live and they won't last much longer.View Deal

Very

Xbox Series X consoles have now sold out at Very. These lasted longer than the PS5's the retailer put up the other day, but not long enough. Worth checking back in on periodically this week for the inevitable second batch of consoles going live.View Deal

Amazon UK

Xbox Series X consoles sold out at Amazon within 20 minutes, and right now the console is listed as out of stock. The Xbox Series S is available, though, as too extra controllers.View Deal

Currys

Currys has been cleaned out of its first tranche of both Xbox Series X consoles and Xbox Series S. The retailers states it is "working tirelessly to secure more stock" and that gamers should "check this page for more updates" over the next few days.View Deal

John Lewis

Not a retailer many would think of for game console pre-orders, but John Lewis' fantastic customer service and 2-year guarantee actually make it a great place to lock-in an Xbox Series X pre-order. No sign yet of pre-orders going live, but it can't be too long now, so keep your eyes peeled.View Deal

Smyth's Toys

Smyth's Toys is also now sold out of Xbox Series X consoles. It went really late but seemed to have very little stock, as it was all claimed within minutes of going live. Hopefully more will be offered in greater number come wave two.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo sold out of its Xbox Series X consoles earlier this morning, and that was limited to one system per customer, too. It does still have the Xbox Series S in stock, though, so if you fancy the digital only new Xbox then you're in luck.View Deal

GAME

Xbox Series X pre-orders went live at GAME but then the store crashed, and displayed a sign saying the store was "currently closed for site maintenance". When the store returned to operation all its consoles had sold out. Pretty poor.View Deal

Argos

Argos seemed to be in the same boat as Very with its seemingly tiny stock gobbled up within minutes of going live. The retailer now recommends its customers to "sign up to be notified about when we have more stock".View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [AUS]

EB Games (TAKING POST-LAUNCH ORDERS)

EB's launch stock of both consoles is sold out, but throughout the day it's been periodically opening up access, letting people order for post-launch delivery 'sometime in 2020'. At the time of this update, a countdown timer says more preorders will reopen at 3pm, but we'd advise checking the live page for the most up-to-date info.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi (SERIES X TEMPORARILY PAUSED)

JB has suspended its Xbox Series X pre-orders at the time of publication due to overwhelming demand, but they promise they'll re-open orders once they have confirmation of more stock. You can still pick up an Xbox Series S here.View Deal

Harvey Norman (OUT OF STOCK)

One of the official partners on Microsoft’s ‘pre-order retailers’ list, Harvey Norman has a large allocation of consoles available to pre-order right now. They're currently out of stock, with no word on whether there'll be more for now.View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-order? Or Xbox Series S pre-order?

With the next-gen Xbox, you'll essentially be deciding between a pricey and more powerful console with the Xbox Series X, or a surprisingly cheap, all-digital option, that's being touted as the smallest Xbox console ever.

While the Xbox Series S isn't packing the same premium hardware as the Xbox Series X, it boasts four times the processing powerful of the Xbox One X. The main difference between the two next-gen options is the resolution; the Xbox Series X can support 4K gaming at 60fps, while the Xbox Series S offers 1440p at 60fps.

Whichever flavor of Xbox console you opt for, you'll want to do your due diligence when it comes to making sure you're snagging the best deal; we've made that job a whole lot easier by hooking you up with retailers in your region so you can instantly find the best places to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the UK, USA and Australia. You can find links to these retailers above.

Xbox Series X pre-orders: What are the console bundle options?

We haven't seen any console bundle options revealed yet – from Microsoft or other retailers – but if you were hoping for a Halo Infinite bundle, you're out of luck as the game has been delayed.

Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Game Pass, offering four generations of titles at launch for gamers straight off the bat. No doubt we'll see bundles with upcoming titles like Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for players who want to sink their teeth into a brand new game. We may even see special editions of the console in upcoming bundles, so keep an eye out.

Xbox Series X All Access

Xbox Series X All Access is a payment program that Microsoft has announced that allows gamers to pick up a next-gen console without the upfront cost – in a similar vein to smartphone contracts.

The Xbox Series X is available on All Access for $35 / £29 / AU$46 per month, while the Xbox Series S will cost $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month. The contract is for 24-months and is interest-free; it also includes 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, offering a saving of over £100 over the duration of contract.

It is a credit agreement ultimately, so be sure to give it the same consideration you'd give any other before committing to it.

We'll add more pre-order info as we get it, but in the meantime, you can sign up to receive Xbox Series X pre-order updates to get the best deals before anyone else!