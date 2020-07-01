Xbox Series S has faster CPU than PS5 and supports ray tracing

The more we hear about the Xbox Series S, the secondary digital only console from Microsoft that is partnering its flagship Xbox Series X, the more we're enthused for it.

Over the past couple of weeks alone we've heard how incredibly affordable the Xbox Series S console is slated to be, as well as how it shares the exact same CPU as the Xbox Series X, which seemed like an ideal proposition for casual gamers.

Here was a console that retailed for a price point everyone could afford, but that also had some genuine next-gen gaming chops, too.

Well, now, thanks to a fresh info dump from The Verge's Tom Warren, who has a solid track record in accurately calling future tech hardware, it looks like the Xbox Series S has even more gaming potency than anyone thought possible.

to the “Lockhart will hold back next-gen” crowd: • Lockhart CPU is faster than PS5• Lockhart supports raytracing• Game developers have been building PC titles for multiple GPUs for... decades 🔒💚June 29, 2020

"Lockhart", by the way, is the widely-reported code name for the Xbox Series S and, as can be seen by Warren's comments, which were posted on Twitter, the Xbox Series S' CPU is actually faster than the full-blown PS5 console's, apparently, and that despite the system being the less powerful next-gen Xbox it still supports real time ray tracing.

Real time ray tracing is the new graphical lighting effect taking the GPU world by storm, with the world's best graphics cards like the Nvidia GeForce 2080 Ti already giving PC gamers spectacular new in-game graphics.

Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 had already been confirmed as supporting real time ray tracing, but this is the first time we've got a report stating that the Xbox Series S will also support it, too.

And, simply put, that is incredible news for gamers all around the world. Right now most national economies worldwide are suffering and people are finding themselves with less disposable income.

The idea then of only having to spend $200 to get a slice of next-gen gaming action, and with advanced graphics to enjoy such as real time ray tracing, is like manna from gaming heaven.

Here's hoping all these Xbox Series S leaks prove true as, if so, they will provide gamers with an affordable way to jump in to the next-gen and also provide very stiff competition for the Sony PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.