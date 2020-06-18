Xbox Series S leak points to world of pain for Sony PS5 Digital Edition

Last week's dramatic reveal of not just the Sony PS5, but also the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, a version of the next-gen console that comes without a disc drive, was excellent news for loyal PlayStation gamers.

Here was two consoles, one rumoured to be retailing for around $500, and the other for $399, both offering access to play jaw-dropping PS5 games.

For PlayStation gamers who didn't need a disc drive, they could plump for the cheaper console, and still get a next-gen gaming experience. While for those with deeper pockets or the desire to play physical games and 4K Blu-rays, the full-fat PS5 was ready for them, and available at a cost many would consider affordable.

Well, now if a new leak is to believed, both the Sony PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are about to get some very serious price competition from Microsoft's team of next-gen consoles, the previously announced Xbox Series X, and the yet to be officially announced Xbox Series S.

That's because, according to reliable future tech leaker eastmen, Microsoft is preparing "a $400 XSX", and that the Xbox Series S will "be half the price of the XSX". Eastmen's full comments, which were made on this forum, are below:

"Last I heard it be half the price of the XSX and last i heard MS were prepared for a $400 XSX. I am not sure what the final price will be. I think if sony is $500/$600 MS may try to go in at $200/$400/$500 but we will see"

Now, clearly, if the Xbox Series X is going to retail for $400, and the Digital Edition will ring in "for half the price of the XSX", then that means the Xbox Series S is going to retail for $200.

And, if that is true, then that is brilliant news for Xbox gamers, who will be able to dive in to the amazing next-gen of consoles for a ludicrously low price point. Playing the best Xbox Series X games will be more accessible than ever before.

Of course, that console would not be able to play any Ultra HD physical media, and gamers would have to buy all their games digitally from the Xbox Store, but for many gamers who want a cheap primary or secondary console, that is probably a trade-off they would be willing to take if the console was only $200.

And if it is true, that will no doubt cause many gamers who had their eyes on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition to think again, as if they can pick up both next-gen Xbox consoles for markedly cheaper, and in the case of the digital Xbox Series S $200 cheaper, they might see their allegiance waver.

Here at T3 we're not sure that even a digital edition of a next-gen console can retail for as low as $200, but there's no harm in wishing for that to be the case. Here's hoping this leak proves true, as it will really help Microsoft get next-gen consoles in living rooms and claw back some ground that was lost to Sony last-gen.