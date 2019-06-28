Xbox One S All-Digital deal nabs you a 1TB console and three games for £169.99

The All-Digital Edition of Microsoft's Xbox One S is one of the best gaming consoles on the market today, which is why this sweet gaming deal on the system very much caught T3's eye.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition usually has a price tag of £199.99, but there are a couple of retailers who are offering it right now for 15% off, bringing it down to £169.99. It gets even better, though, as J.D. Williams is stocking the console with the £30 discount as well as with three top games bundled in, too, making it even more of a bargain.

For those who are unfamiliar with Microsoft's latest console, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ditches the traditional disc drive and embraces digital downloads and streaming via the Xbox online store.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Xbox One S All- Digital Edition 1TB + Minecraft + Forza Horizon 3 + Sea of Thieves | now £169.99 at J.D. Williams

This bundle is great for a starter Xbox One bundle or for those looking to ditch disc drives and transition to all digital - be that downloads or streaming from the huge library of Xbox One titles available with the Xbox Game Pass. The 1TB hard drive should give you plenty of space for the must-have titles you want downloaded onto your console, and the bundled games include the wildly popular Minecraft, and the swashbuckling online multiplayer acion-adventure Sea of Thieves.View Deal

J.D. Williams isn't the only one stocking the lower-priced console. Over at Technoshack, you can also pick up a new Xbox for £169.99 although it's the Xbox One S Special Edition with a disc drive. Despite the fact that you can play DVDs and anything else disc-shaped in it, it's not our first pick as the offer is on a 500GB console and doesn't include any games, although it is 23% off.

If either of these don't take your fancy, or you're strapped for cash, you may want to hold tight for Amazon Prime Day on July 15 as well as checking out other retailers who are riding the wave of summer discounts and teasing their own Prime Day sales.

eBay is one such retailer, announcing its upcoming Crash Sale that will kick in if Amazon breaks under the strain of all those bargain-hunters. You enjoy even more discounts on eBay with the three week sale kicking off on July 1. Each week will see discounts on a particular range of products, so you'll be spoilt for choice.

For more Xbox deals, be sure to check out our best Xbox One S deals and best Xbox One X deals guides to find the lowest price on Micosoft's console.