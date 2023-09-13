Xbox Game Pass Core arrives tomorrow: here's how much it costs and what you get

The starter Xbox Game Pass subscription replaces Xbox Live Gold

Xbox Live Gold is finally dead! Xbox Game Pass Core is rising in its place, with the new service launching tomorrow, Thursday 14 September 2023.

Xbox Game Pass Core is the entry tier in Microsoft's restructured monthly subscription lineup and will be essential for those who want to play games against others online on an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One.

It also gives subscribers discounts on games available in the Xbox Store. And, like the all-encompassing Xbox Game Pass Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, gives members access to a library of games to download and enjoy.

However, the library for Core members is greatly truncated in comparison. There are 36 games available to Xbox Game Pass Core members – in comparison with the more than 400 available on other Game Pass plans. There's no access to Xbox Cloud Gaming neither.

Also, unlike Games with Gold that offered two to four games each month to Xbox Live Gold members, the downloadable games list for Core members is fixed. It'll only be refreshed two to three times a year.

Still, there are plenty of great games available at launch, including Fallout 4, Halo 5: Guardians, and Gears 5. You can see the full list below.

Pricing for Xbox Game Pass Core is $9.99 per month for the US, £6.99 per month for the UK. That's the same as the Xbox Live Gold service it replaces.

A full Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will set you back $16.99 / £12.99 per month, in comparison.

Current Xbox Live Gold members won't need to do anything, their accounts will automatically be switched to Game Pass Core going forward.

The Xbox Game Pass Core games list

Here are the 36 games available to Xbox Game Pass Core members at launch:

  • Among Us
  • Astroneer
  • Celeste
  • Dead Cells
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Firewatch
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
  • Gang Beasts
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human Fall Flat
  • INSIDE
  • LIMBO
  • Ori & the Will of the Wisps
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Powerwash Simulator
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Slay the Spire
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Stardew Valley
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Superliminal
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Unpacking
  • Vampire Survivors
