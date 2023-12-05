Withings takes hybrid smartwatches to luxury heights with the new ScanWatch Nova

Withings is back once again with a new iteration of its iconic hybrid smartwatch range, the ScanWatch. The latest iteration, called Withings ScanWatch Nova, offers the same health features and sensors as the ScanWatch 2 in a splendid luxury diver-style watch format.

This isn't the first time Withings launched a luxury version of its already premium wearable. The ScanWatch Horizon has a similar approach to the Nova, offering all the functionality of the original Withings ScanWatch in a distinctively dive watch-esqe format, including the rotating bezel, the stainless steel case that's water-rated to 10 ATM, the metal bracelet and so on.

The new ScanWatch Nova doubles down on the concept and has a ceramic and stainless-steel rotating bezel with laser engraved markings that incorporate the standard codes of diving practice and full Luminova hollow watch hands, indicators, and thick raised indices that allow it to be used in low light.

The watch also has a refined sunray dial, and its case is mirror-polished and made of stainless steel. The diver-inspired ScanWatch Nova is not only water resistant at 10 ATM, but it's also protected by a sapphire glass with an anti-reflection coating.

As expected from the updated version of one of the best hybrid smartwatches, the ScanWatch Nova is packed with health and fitness features, including on-demand electrocardiogram (ECG), all-day SpO2 and body temperature monitoring, advanced activity tracking, and in-depth sleep analysis.

Using the MultiWave PPG sensors of the ScanWatch 2 and the company's HealthSense operating system, the ScanWatch Nova can track advanced cardiovascular vitals, such as heart rate variability. It is also able to measure breathing disturbances and track sleep patterns.

The Withings ScanWatch Nova is available to buy from today, 5 December 2023, directly from Withings for a recommended retail price of £549.95 (approx. $694/ AU$ 1,058). The watch comes with an oyster bracelet that tapers from 20 mm to 18 mm for a secure, comfortable fit. It is available in blue, green and black.