Why have one Prime Day when you can have two? Prime Day 2 is set for October 2022

If you're in the market for a Fire HD tablet, a Fire TV stick, a Kindle e-reader or anything from air fryers to wireless earbuds and smart plugs, mark your diary for 10-11 October. That's when Amazon is apparently planning 2022 Prime Day 2: the bargain boogaloo. This one's called the Prime Early Access Sale, and its existence has been conformed by a T&C page on the Amazon website. The page has since disappeared, but not before our friends at What Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) spotted it.

According to the Amazon page, the event will run "between October 11, 2022 at 12:00 AM PT and October 12, 2022 at 11:59 PM PT."

So is this really Prime Day 2? The short answer is yes, but also no.

What to expect from the Prime Early Access Sale

We've been hearing about a second Prime Day-style event for months now, with Insider magazine reporting back in July that Amazon was planning a "high velocity" sales event to pre-empt the usual Black Friday and Cyber Monday shenanigans.

It's highly unlikely that this second event will be as big a deal as the main Prime Day, which ran for two days this summer. There are only so many big sales events that brands will want to discount for, and only so much money we can spend – especially in the current climate. But a Prime-focused sales event with the usual heavy discounting on Amazon own-brand and owned-brand products, smart home products, entertainment devices and kitchen kit seems likely.

One thing that is clear, though, is that like Prime Day you'll need to have a Prime subscription to take part – and that could be a problem if you signed up for a free trial in the summer and then cancelled it again. Prime free trials are only available to people who haven't had a free trial in the previous 12 months, so if that's you you'll need to pay for a month's access to take part in the Prime Early Access event.