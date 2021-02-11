Xbox Series X stock tracker LIVE: where to buy Xbox Series X THIS WEEK!

Things are starting to look up for Xbox gamers in February 2021, as more Xbox Series X stock is landing consistently right now, with a huge new wave of Series X and Xbox Series S consoles beginning to be unleashed by retailers.

In the USA, for example, just yesterday did GameStop receive more Xbox Series X stock, as confirmed by stock trackers like the one visible below. More consoles have dropped this week already, and more are expected before the week is out, too.

Meanwhile, in the UK, retailer Box.co.uk has confirmed it is dropping more consoles this Friday! Seriously, it's game time for new Xbox Series X stock.

In the USA, UK and Australia, gamers looking to buy Xbox Series X are been given another chance to beat the scalper bots and land the next-gen system of their dreams. However, with scalper armies and profiteering notification services still largely unchecked by retailers, bagging a console is no foregone conclusion.

And that's where T3's where to buy Xbox Series X guide comes in handy. This is a tool that has been designed to help gamers find in-stock Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, as well as notify them of the best places to look for fresh drops.

Right now we're on the cusp of a big drop, so we're advising gamers to log in to their accounts at the stores below and then consistently check their Xbox Series X and Series S product pages. These are the best places to check right now for next-gen Xbox stock.

Where to buy Xbox Series X [USA]

Amazon US

Amazon rolled out more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles last month, so we advise gamers to watch the site daily now in February as we're expecting a new wave imminently. Amazon also has a great range of Xbox Series X games and accessories, too.

Walmart

Walmart had an Xbox Series X restock last month, and surprised us with another last week. The retailer has started shutting down scalper-controlled AI reseller bots, too, so we have high hopes for its next wave of consoles, which are tipped to land imminently.

Best Buy

Best Buy had an Xbox Series X and Series S restock last month and it is one of the most talked-of retailers in terms of early 2021 stock drops. It releases stock in waves and sells out fast, so prep an account to get through checkout as quickly as possible.

GameStop

GameStop has been a great place to check for new consoles, although its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restocks are limited in quantity. To maximise your chances of getting one, we advise making an account so that you can fly through checkout as fast as possible. Xbox Series S bundles were available mere days ago, so we'll be keeping an eye on the website for sure.

Microsoft Store

While the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are Microsoft's babies, visiting the store right now and trying to buy one will direct you to retail partner websites where you can pick up the consoles. You can actually buy the consoles on the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so try that too! In the meantime, bookmark the website, and keep checking in.

Target

Target has sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The retailer hasn't confirmed that it's getting more in yet, but we'd expect more consoles to drop in February 2021, so keep the store's product pages open.

Where to buy Xbox Series X [UK]

BOX

BOX had an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restock January 2021, and it has confirmed that new consoles are being made available on February 12, 2021. The retailer uses a novel approach in the interest of fairness, with a ballot format used to decide which gamers get a console. Customers register their interest for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and the 'winners' are selected and given the opportunity to buy one.

Amazon UK

Amazon's stock drops have come without warning and we've already seen more Xbox Series S in stock at the retails across its regional websites last week. It's all sold out for now, but keep an eye out.

Currys

Currys has been pretty good when it comes to restocks, and it dropped more inventory of the Xbox Series S last month. The retailer offers standalone console, as well as bundles, and finance options to set you up with a next gen Xbox for as little as £10 per month.

Very

Very is a great place to visit for the new consoles, but it tends to sell out pretty fast so don't expect to see stock available for long. It's already had a restock of the Xbox Series S last month, so bookmark the page!

Argos

Argos is unequivocally out of PS5 stock and, from what we've seen so far, the retailer's stock always sells out pretty quickly, so if we see any more consoles pop up, you'll need to act fast. Truth be told we think Argos won't get many more consoles until late February or early March 2021, but we could be wrong.

GAME

GAME has had multiple Xbox Series X and Series S restocks in 2021 so far, and after dropping 10,000 PS5s this week is now expected to drop a similar showing in its next Xbox wave. GAME is very good at communicating when its consoles are going to be made available, so we advise gamers to start following its social media channels.

JD Williams

JD Williams is was selling an Xbox Series X bundle recently for £619.99 that featured the console and controller, a twin charging station, and three games; Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and Watch Dogs: Legion. It was pricey, given that the standalone console retails for £449. Bought individually, you could pick all of this up for around £600, so it wasn't value for money, but it did mean its buyer got a console.

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is the source of the Xbox, so hopefully it'll be getting in on the restock action for both of its consoles soon. The Xbox Series S has popped up in the UK store with some frequency, while last year, the US arm let players order consoles through the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so you can try accessing it on your console to see how you get on.

John Lewis

Not a retailer many would think of for game console orders, but John Lewis' fantastic customer service and two-year guarantee actually make it a great place to lock-in an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Unexpectedly, both were back in stock in December last year, but have since sold out. We'd bet that more consoles will arrive in early February.

The Game Collection

The Game Collection released an Xbox Series S Fortnite bundle last month for £399.95! It included the console, Fortnite The Last Laugh bundle, Rob 'Golden Boots' Rivera Cable Guy device holder, and Turtle Beach Atlas Three Amplified Gaming Headset. That is no longer available but we're expecting something similar in the coming weeks.

Littlewoods

Surprisingly, Littlewoods has jumped in on the Xbox Series X restock action. Following in the footsteps of Very, it released an Xbox Series S bundle including an extra controller for £319.99 but has since sold out. An outside bet for more consoles in February 2021.

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys got a PS5 restock in late last year, and it's absolutely another site to bookmark for an Xbox Series X restock, so keep checking in for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Smyths is one of those stores not many people think about when shopping for gaming hardware, so could be a great way to bag a system.

ShopTo

ShopTo released more PS5 stock in late December last year, offering console + game and accessory bundles, but the main thing is that the inventory was available, which right now it isn't. We'll be checking the website for Microsoft's console which may be similarly 'discounted'.

Where to buy Xbox Series X [AUS]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is currently directing customers to its retail partners to find their next-gen consoles as it's out of stock of both the Series X and Series S. In the US, you can purchase the consoles on the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so give that a try as well.

EB Games

EB's Xbox Series X and S console stock hasn't been huge, but we are expecting more consoles in February 2021, so it's worth checking out throughout the month.

JB Hi-Fi

JB suspended its Xbox Series X pre-orders, but promised more when it has confirmation of more stock. So it's worth checking the website for the Xbox Series X over the next week or two week.

Harvey Norman

One of the official partners on Microsoft's 'pre-order retailers' list, Harvey Norman had a large allocation of consoles available to pre-order, and we expect it to be getting an Xbox Series X restock in February 2021.

Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S?

With the next-gen Xbox, you'll essentially be deciding between a pricey and more powerful console with the Xbox Series X, or a surprisingly cheap, all-digital option, that's being touted as the smallest Xbox console ever.

While the Xbox Series S isn't packing the same premium hardware as the Xbox Series X, it boasts four times the processing powerful of the Xbox One X. The main difference between the two next-gen options is the resolution; the Xbox Series X can support 4K gaming at 60fps, while the Xbox Series S offers 1440p at 60fps.

Whichever flavor of Xbox console you opt for, you'll want to do your due diligence when it comes to making sure you're snagging the best deal; we've made that job a whole lot easier by hooking you up with retailers in your region so you can instantly find the best places to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the UK, USA and Australia. You can find links to these retailers above.

Xbox Series X: What are the console bundle options?

We haven't seen any console bundle options revealed yet – from Microsoft or other retailers – but if you were hoping for a Halo Infinite bundle, you're out of luck as the game has been delayed.

Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Game Pass, offering four generations of titles at launch for gamers straight off the bat. No doubt we'll see bundles with upcoming titles like Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for players who want to sink their teeth into a brand new game. We may even see special editions of the console in upcoming bundles, so keep an eye out.

Xbox Series X All Access

Xbox Series X All Access is a payment program that Microsoft has announced that allows gamers to pick up a next-gen console without the upfront cost – in a similar vein to smartphone contracts.

The Xbox Series X is available on All Access for $35 / £29 / AU$46 per month, while the Xbox Series S will cost $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month. The contract is for 24-months and is interest-free; it also includes 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, offering a saving of over £100 over the duration of contract.

It is a credit agreement ultimately, so be sure to give it the same consideration you'd give any other before committing to it.