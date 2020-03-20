Where to buy Paracetamol and other essentials - don't pay more than you have due to Coronavirus

If you're worried about Coronavirus and need to know where to buy paracetamol and other essentials right now then don't fear - we're here to help. In this article, we've give you some friendly advice on current stock, treatments, and any precautions you should consider. While you're reading through our suggestions it's important to note that there's currently no medicine that can specifically treat coronavirus. Early symptoms, however, are similar to those of flu and other winter bugs like the common cold. Because of this, we've rounded-up some sensible, cheap and safe medicines for you to consider if you find yourself feeling under the weather.

In this article, you'll find links to basic paracetamol, tissues and other useful flu treatments that can help, whether you find yourself coming down with the symptoms of coronavirus or just a common cold. Bear in mind that many items may be going in and out of stock. We've tried to highlight what we think are the best items currently available, but please be considerate of others when making a purchase and avoid stockpiling. Read on for quick links to retailers where you can buy paracetamol, ibuprofen, tissues and more, followed by a list of our specific recommendations.

Important: Please make sure you read the enclosed leaflets provided with each medicine thoroughly. Use any medical products responsibly and make sure you’re aware of the recommended daily dosages: many of these products contain the same active ingredients, so make sure you don't accidentally double up.

Note: You'll notice we do not currently feature any Ibuprofen in this article - this is due to recent advice from the NHS to avoid Ibuprofen until further information is available.

9 top places to buy cough, cold and flu treatment

Flu treatment in the UK

Paracetamol 500mg 32 Tablets | £3.49 at Pharmacy First

If you're looking for some basic but effective flu-like symptom relief then these tablets from Pharmacy First will cover you for a while. While these are unbranded tablets, they still contain the same amount of paracetamol as more well-known brands and are just as effective. Please make sure you read the enclosed leaflet included carefully before you take any medication.

Kleenex Balsam tissues 8-pack: £10.96 at Amazon

If you suffer from sensitive skin, go for these Kleenex balsam infused tissues. They aim to leave a soothing, protective coating of balsam on your skin, avoiding any dryness or soreness. Amazon currently still has this particular offer in stock - a 2-box bundle on some pocket-sized 8-packs, which is sure to last you a good while.

Superdrug soft tissues 12 pack: £1.50 at Superdrug

Superdrug is currently offering this 12-pack of tissues for just £1.50. It's a good option if you want some individually wrapped pocket-sized packs for convenience, rather than a large box of tissues.

Lemsip Max Cold & Flu sachets | £3.59 at Chemist.co.uk

These sachets are a classic and convenient way to deal with flu-like symptoms such as aches and pains, congestion or fevers. Simply dissolve one of these sachets to some hot water to get an effective and simple treatment.

Beechams All in One Cold and Flu Liquid: £4.99 at SuperDrug

Beechams all-in-one is a syrup-based paracetamol treatment for chesty coughs and flu symptoms. It offers the pain relief of paracetamol, but has the added bonus of a syrup that can target a chesty cough.

Strepsils Strawberry Sugar-Free Lozenges: £4.69 at Superdrug

Strepsils are more convenient for on the move than a bottle of syrup mixture. They have a number of active ingredients, all aiming to reduce that tickly sensation in your throat and you get 36 in this sugar-free pack, making them great value.

KOOL'n'Soothe Gel Sheets: £5.99 at Amazon

These medical-free cold patches can be applied directly to the forehead to provide relief for headaches and fevers. In this pack you'll get six patches, each providing long-lasting effect for up to eight hours.

Alive! Soft Jell Multivitamins: £14.99 at Amazon

These Alive! immune-support chewable gummies aim to boost your vitamin intake in a convenient form. They contain seven different vitamins and a berry flavour - all sourced from a blend of 26 fruits and vegetables.

Nutravita Multivitamins & Minerals: £19.99 at Amazon

If you want something vegan-friendly, consider these multivitamins and minerals from Nutravita. Packed with 365 tablets and covering 26 different vitamins, this bottle contains a whole year's supply for under £20.

Flu treatment in the US

Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues 3-pack | $7.49 at Staples

If you're picking up some boxes just for you, Staples still has some stock left on these Puffs Plus Lotion tissues. Each pack contains 116 sheets of lotion coated tissues - so you're getting over 300 tissues here, enough to last you for a long while.

View Deal

Kleenex Multicare Facial Tissues | $21.49 at Amazon

If you're buying for your family then consider this 6-box deal on these Kleenex Multicare tissues over at Amazon. These particular tissues are still in stock and are 75% larger and 50% stronger than other Kleenex offerings - making them great for all members of the family.

View Deal

Tylenol 500mg Acetaminophen 24 tablets | $6.98 at Staples

Staples still has some Tylenol branded Acetaminophen tablets in stock currently. This basic box contains 24, 500mg tablets - which are for adults only. Please be sure to read the enclosed leaflet included carefully and make sure you're using this product responsibly.

Ludens Sugar-Free cough drops | $2.29 at Walgreens

Cough drops are always handy to have - and luckily there's still some in stock over at Walgreens. These drops aim to suppress that tickly cough, giving you the relief you need while lowering the chance of transmission. They're also sugar-free, very good news if you happen to suffer from diabetes or are diet conscious.

View Deal

Vicks VapoDrops Cough Drops | $1.29 at Walgreens

Another option for cough drops are these Vicks VapoDrops lozenges over at Walgreens. These aren't sugar-free but they contain Menthol, a powerful active ingredient that works to stop you from coughing. These drops are currently highly-rated on Walgreens, with many customers praising their effectiveness.

View Deal

WellPatch Migraine Cooling Patches | $4.99 at Amazon

These cold-patches offer a medical-free aid for any headaches or fevers that may result from flu-like illnesses. You can apply these directly to your forehead in case of high temperatures and get up to 12-hours of relief. Worth considering as they are completely safe to use in conjunction with any other medication you might take.

View Deal

Nutricost Vitamin C capsules | $19.95 at Amazon

While the jury is still out on the efficacy of Vitamin C supplements, taking them certainly won't hurt your recovery from any flu-like symptoms. These once a day gluten and GMO-free vitamin C supplements from Nutricost will give you 240 tablets - enough to last you well over half a year.

View Deal

Amazon Elements Vitamins | View the whole range

If you're looking for more than just Vitamin C supplements you can check out the full range over at Amazon Elements here. There are more than 25 supplements on sale currently, all which carry the Amazon elements premium guarantee that all the products are purity tested and are ethically sourced.



View Deal

General advice for flu treatment

If you're in the UK and thinking about buying medicine online, please take note that this should only be done through regulated vendors that meet the standards of the General Pharmaceutical Council. Fully licensed vendors will have a green distance selling logo on their website - which you can click to make sure that the vendor is operating legally. All of the merchants included in this article meet these criteria and are fully licensed.

Please also make sure you're reading any attached leaflet or medical information that is included with any medication you may buy online. It's important to note that many of these medicines contain the same active ingredients (paracetamol) and therefore should not be taken in conjunction with one another.

Found yourself coming down with the flu or flu-like symptoms? The UK national health service has laid out the steps that it believes are most effective when dealing with flu-like symptoms:

Get plenty of rest and sleep

Stay warm inside

Take medication responsibly to deal with any aches or pains

Avoid dehydration by drinking plenty of water

Note: It's extremely important to make sure you're also taking the necessary steps to self-isolate in the case of coronavirus. More information on self-isolating can be found here.