When will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny be available to stream?

Do you hear that?... Dun duu duu dun duu da dooo. That famous theme is back, and so is Indiana Jones. Harrison Ford's last outing (for real this time he swears) as the world's most exciting archaeologist arrives in cinemas on June 28th, but for those of us not adventurous enough to make it to the theatre, or who want to complete the ultimate Indy marathon, when can we watch it at home?

Where to stream all the Indiana Jones movies

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

As well as new shows like The Mandalorian, Disney Plus also has some old classics that... belong in a museum. Including the original trilogy of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom and Last Crusade as well as 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Dial of Destiny will almost certainly arrive on Disney Plus as well.

When will Dial of Destiny hit Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

One of the things that makes Disney Plus one of the best streaming services is how quickly it takes movies to go from the cinema to home streaming. Usually, titles take around three months to hit the streaming service from theatres.

Avatar: Way of the Water however is probably the most recent comparable movie to Dial of Destiny however and it set a new precedent. Released in cinemas in December 2022, it took until the 7th June to make its way to Disney Plus. However, James Cameron's big-budget alien flick might be the exception that proves the rule. By a quirk of rights ownership, it hit Disney Plus and HBO's Max service simultaneously so its release schedule may be unique.

How good is Dial of Destiny?

With Harrison Ford now 80 and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull underwhelming, there has been trepidation to get excited for another instalment in one of the most iconic franchises of all time. This is also the first film without Steven Spielberg directing, with James Mangold taking the reins instead.

So how are the reviews? Well we don't have any audience reviews to go on yet but the movie currently has 62% on Rotten Tomatoes. Ouch, right in the nostalgia. That's a score even below Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and well and truly a 'mixed' reception. The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw awarded the film 3 stars, describing it as "having quite a bit of zip and fun and narrative ingenuity with all its MacGuffiny silliness" which sounds promising. Always a people pleaser, perhaps the audience reaction to the movie will be the best measure. Also, the trailer features Indy on a horse in the New York subway so I think it is already a classic.