What can we learn from the official Nothing Phone (2) design tease?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There is just under two weeks left to go until the Nothing Phone (2) is unveiled, and many are eager to see what the brand have been working on. We already know a fair amount about the device, though.

Earlier information provided by the brand confirmed that the device would be a little larger than the Nothing Phone (1). We also know that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That's a slightly older chipset, but should still provide a welcome upgrade over the original device.

Now, we've got another detail confirmed thanks to a tweet from the brand. That shows off the back of the device, which appears to have gently curved edges. It's not as dramatic as the earlier leaked renders we saw, though. Instead, this seems to feature a slight curve on the back panel itself, with the edges remaining flat.

It's not the first time we've caught a glimpse of the new handset. We saw details of a ringtone upgrade coming to the device recently. That video was shared by Nothing, and showed the new feature in use on the handset.

We've also seen screenshots taken on the new device. Those, shared by Nothing CEO Carl Pei, showed off the new Nothing OS 2.0 software. They also gave away the position of the front-facing camera. That's going to be centre-mounted on the Phone (2), where the Phone (1) had it placed in the upper left-hand corner.

It's shaping up to be a fantastic device. While it's definitely not a flagship level spec sheet, it does look like a decent improvement over the initial offering. The device should offer a more premium feel for users who need a little more power.

There's no word on pricing just yet. That will be crucial to the success of the handset. The original Phone (1) starts from just £399 in the UK. That offers a lot for not much cash, and makes the device one of the best cheap phones on the market.

While Phone (2) will almost definitely be a more costly offering, it should still sit in a comfortable price bracket. Its spec sheet doesn't align with the best Android phones on the market, so it should be able to undercut them quite substantially.

We'll know more in just a couple of weeks. The Nothing Phone (2) will be unveiled on the 11th of July.