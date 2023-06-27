Nothing Phone (2) is getting an awesome ringtone upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's arguably no phone more highly-anticipated than the Nothing Phone (2) right now. The young tech start-up have enjoyed immense popularity over the last few years, and look set to build on that with their new Android phone.

Now, another cool feature has been confirmed for the device. Users will be able to create custom ringtones which interact with the Glyph lighting on the rear of the device. This will allow users to setup specific ringtones for different scenarios, allowing you to know where a notification has come from without looking.

The app appears to work very similar to a sequencer. A host of buttons are offered on the screen, each with different sounds and corresponding lighting. The pack shown in the promotional video is created in association with Swedish House Mafia. It seems like other packs will also be on offer, though.

It's not yet clear how in depth this will go. It may be that users can assign ringtones to different apps, so you'll know whether you've received an email, a text or a Facebook message, for example. I hope it goes even further, though. If users could assign a ringtone to a certain person within the app, for example, you'd know exactly who had messaged without even having to check.

The feature makes use of the more heavily segmented Glyph lighting. That was first seen on the teaser image released by Nothing to announce the launch event. We had previously speculated that it could be used to enable functionality like this, and I'm pleased to see it becoming a reality.

One thing worth noting is that the Glyph appears to still only be white, as was the case on the Nothing Phone (1). Rumours had previously suggested that there may be a full suite of RGB options on this device. That may still be the case, but it certainly wasn't shown off here.

I'm really excited by this. Having a hands-free method of knowing who has messaged you makes it easier to manage your time. Some notifications may not need to be picked up right away, where others need an immediate response. This system would enable users to make that call without having to unlock their device.

We won't have long to wait before we can try it out, either. The device is set to launch on the 11th of July. That's only a couple of weeks away. Keep your eyes peeled for more in the next few weeks, too. Nothing seem to be dropping announcements all the time, so we could get more insight before then.