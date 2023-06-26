This Nothing Phone (2) spec may have just been leaked by Carl Pei himself

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nothing are one of the most exciting brands in tech right now. It shows, too. They recently bagged the T3 Award for Brand of the Year, and have built a loyal following thanks to a distinctive design language and a range of quality, reasonably priced products.

The next release for the brand is a highly anticipated one. The Nothing Phone (2) will launch on the 11th of July, and marks the first second generation handset for the brand. That will join the Nothing Ear (2) in that second generation, and sit above the Nothing Phone (1) in the catalogue.

Some specs have already been released by Nothing themselves. We know it will pack an older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. We also know the display is getting a little bigger.

Now, the brands' CEO, Carl Pei, may have just leaked another detail about the new phone. In a recent tweet, Pei showed off the home screen of his device. Many have speculated that it was the first glimpse of Nothing OS 2.0, which is expected to debut on the device.

But it may have also given away the position of the front-facing camera. On the Phone (1), that was mounted in the upper left corner. But that position is covered by the time on Pei's screenshot, suggesting the new handset may move to a centre-mounted design.

Sure, it's not the most tantalising spec leak we've had. But it does help us to build up a more rounded picture of what's in store for the new device.

It does also give us a glimpse of the new Nothing OS software. Again, there isn't too much to gleam from this. Pei shows the home screen in dark mode, while a software designer for the brand commented with a view in light mode.

With only around two weeks to go until the device is officially unveiled, there's not much longer to wait. As ever, it's worth keeping your eyes peeled for leaks in the weeks leading up to the event.