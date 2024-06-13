Netflix confirms release date for fantasy finale with 95% score – 11 years after it first started

Quick Summary The third and final season of Vikings: Valhalla will be available on Netflix from 11 July 2024. It ends the saga that started with the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok on Amazon Prime Video in 2013.

Netflix has confirmed that Vikings: Valhalla will return on 11 July 2024.

The third season will also be the last, as the long-running Vikings TV saga is set to end after more than a decade on our screens.

First aired by the History channel in the US and Amazon Prime Video elsewhere, including the UK, Vikings ran for six seasons before ending in December 2020. Netflix then picked up its sequel series, Vikings: Valhalla, which debuted in February 2022 and achieved a 95% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now it is set to end for good, with the last season finishing the story of Leif and Freydis Eriksson (played by Sam Corlett and Frida Gustavsson, respectively), and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Like the original run, it is based on historical events and characters, charting the rise and fall of the Viking Age. The sequel series is based 100 years after the events of Vikings, but there are many references of Ragnar Lothbrok and his family throughout – the focus of the original.

In all likelihood, there will be eight episodes in season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla – much like in the first and second season. And we expect them all to arrive on the streaming service on day one.

If you've not yet watched seasons 1 and 2 yet, they are available on Netflix now. You can still watch all six seasons of Vikings on Prime Video (in the UK), although it is said that they'll also be moving to Netflix at some point.

Sadly, it seems when the credits on Valhalla's final episode rolls that will be it for the series, full stop. No other spinoffs or sequels have been announced and co-creator Jeb Stuart suggests that there are no further plans: "I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydís. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today, and we have done just that," he said (on Netflix's own Tudum blog).

You'll be able to watch the entire Vikings saga on pretty much any streaming device, Smart TV or games console.