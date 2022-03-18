Vacuum cleaner deal sees the Proscenic Cordless Cleaner drop to £119 at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 20th March is the first day of Spring and with the new season comes Spring cleaning. Many cleaning brands are offering products like vacuum cleaners, mops and other home appliances at great discounted prices, including Proscenic.

The Proscenic Spring sale is offering huge discounts on its vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and humidifiers. The best deal we’ve found is on the Proscenic P11 Cordless Cleaner which has been marked down from £199 to £119 at Amazon.

View the Proscenic P11 Cordless Cleaner deal

If you’re new to Proscenic, it’s a company that specialises in smart home appliances with a particular focus on robot vacuum cleaners. Proscenic is celebrating the Spring cleaning season with up to 60% off its range of appliances with more deals predicted to roll out through March and April.

The P11 Cordless Cleaner is a well rated vacuum cleaner with a high quality motor and multifunctional tools for easy and professional cleaning. This price cut of £80 sees the Proscenic P11 Cordless Cleaner drop to its lowest ever price, so if you’re on the lookout for a new vacuum, you might want to consider this great deal.

To view the Proscenic P11 Cordless Cleaner deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more Proscenic vacuum discounts.

Proscenic P11 Cordless Cleaner: was £199, now £119 at Amazon

The Proscenic P11 Cordless Cleaner is equipped with a 480W motor that provides strong suction power, ideal for dirt, dust and hair. It comes with additional cleaning tools including the anti hair wrap roller brush, round brush, mini motorised tools and long nozzle for versatile cleaning. It’s also a very lightweight model with a LED touch screen and quick charging.

In the Proscenic Spring sale, there are even more deals on purifiers, humidifiers and its range of air fryers. Keeping with the cleaning theme, we’re a big fan of this handheld vacuum cleaner discount on the Proscenic S1 Handheld Vacuum.

Originally priced at £79, the Proscenic S1 Handheld Vacuum is 25% off and at its cheapest ever price at Amazon. If you prefer a handheld vacuum model, the S1 is a 3-in-1 device that’s portable, powerful and has multiple suction modes.

If you’re on the lookout for a new vacuum but would like a different brand, Shark is currently running its Spring Clean sale which can save you up to £260 on its cleaning bundles.