Vacuum cleaner deal cuts the Shark NZ850UK Upright Vacuum to just £219 in Spring sale

Save up to £260 on Shark’s Spring Clean collection, including upright, corded, cordless and handheld vacuums

Shark vacuum cleaner deals, Shark Spring Clean sale
(Image credit: Shark)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

Now that we’re officially into March, the Spring sales are starting, helping shoppers save tons of money on home and tech essentials. The Shark Spring Clean sale is currently offering lots of deals across its product collections, especially on its upright, corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners.

Shark has some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market, including the Shark NZ850UK Upright Vacuum. Originally priced at £349.99, the Shark NZ850UK Upright Vacuum is now just £219.99, saving you £130 on this premium model.

View the Shark NZ850UK Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum deal

Shop all Shark Spring Clean offers

In our Shark NZ850UK review, we gave the Shark NZ850UK Upright Vacuum 5 stars and commented that it’s “a top performer that's excellent value for money”. If you’re in need of a new vacuum, this model offers a great performance and is compact and affordable.

In addition to this £130 price cut, when you purchase the Shark NZ850UK Upright Vacuum, you’ll also get a free pet tool upgrade for a limited time only.

To view the Shark NZ850UK Upright Vacuum deal, click the link above or keep reading for more top discounts from the Shark Spring Clean sale.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum NZ850UK: was £349.99, now £219.99 at Shark

The Shark NZ850UK Upright Vacuum uses Anti Hair Wrap, DuoClean and Powered Lift Away technology for a deep and professional clean. It has more suction power than other upright vacuums and is ideal for all floor types for easy and versatile cleaning. Comes with a free pet tool for a limited time.

View Deal

The Spring Clean collection from Shark is full of cleaning offers, perfect for the annual seasonal clean ups. If you’re planning a deep Spring clean, this sale from Shark has loads of offers on corded uprights, cordless vacuums, steam mops, air purifiers and exclusive cleaning bundles that can help you save up to £260. 

Below are the top deals from the Shark Spring Clean sale and if you want even more discounts, check out these Shark discount codes.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum IZ300UK: was £399.99, now £279.99 at Shark

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum IZ300UK: was £399.99, now £279.99 at Shark
If you’re looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner, the Shark IZ300UK Cordless Stick Vacuum uses Anti Hair Wrap technology, DuoClean and PowerFins. It has up to 1 hour of run time and has an LED smart display that shows suction level, floor type and battery life. Comes with a free pet tool for a limited time.

View Deal
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Bagless Cylinder Pet Vacuum CZ250UKT: was £299.99, now £199.99 at Shark

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Bagless Cylinder Pet Vacuum CZ250UKT: was £299.99, now £199.99 at Shark
The Shark CZ250UKT Bagless Cylinder Vacuum uses Dynamic and Anti Hair Wrap technology and Flexology to clean the most hard-to-reach areas. It’s designed to adapt to your home with powerful suction and a lightweight design.

View Deal
Shark Premium Handheld Vacuum WV270UK: was £179.99, now £129.99 at Shark

Shark Premium Handheld Vacuum WV270UK: was £179.99, now £129.99 at Shark
The Shark WV270UK Premium Handheld Vacuum is sleek, slim and lightweight. It’s engineered with a high-efficiency motor that offers quick clean ups and more power and suction. If you often find it hard to clean your furniture, car and worktops, the Shark WV270UK is a great option and comes with handy attachments.

View Deal
