Use this simple trick to save extra money on your orders this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner, an annual event which offers Prime members tons of money-saving deals on a variety of products and brands over two days. This year, the Prime Day sale is taking place on 11th-12th July, and judging from the early Prime Day deals , there will be lots of price drops on TVs, video doorbells, hair tools and much more.

But, isn’t it nice to save extra money where you can? Don’t get me wrong, I love a good sale but if I can save a few pounds here and there by shopping smartly, I’ll definitely take that option. If, like me, you’re hoping to save more cash this Prime Day, I’ve found a fun and simple trick that can take £10 off your orders.

Recently, an email from Amazon went out to Prime members about a Prime Day Treasure Hunt. According to the email, Prime Day shoppers can get £10 off their order by completing 3 actions. Once you receive this communication, you have 14 days from the date of the email to activate the Prime Day Treasure Hunt. To give you a bit more leeway, Amazon says you’ll need to activate between 27th June and 19th July to take part.

So, how does the Prime Day Treasure Hunt work? In the Treasure Hunt email, all you have to do is click ‘Start Hunt’ and you’ll be taken to the main page on Amazon. Note here that you have to be a Prime member to take part in this and if you try to access the webpage, you’ll be told in angry red lettering that: “Sorry, you're not eligible for this offer.”

Once you’re through to the page, you’ll see the 3 tasks you need to complete. The actions don’t need to be completed in any particular order but the first thing you need to do is make an eligible Prime purchase. Next, you need to watch a show on Prime Video (check out these 3 new Prime Video movies if you’re interested), and finally, you need to listen to a song on Amazon Music.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Simple, right?! When you click on each action on the page, you’ll see details on how to complete the task. While it might sound pretty obvious what you need to do, you must make sure your task will be ticked off by Prime, so it doesn’t hurt to double check. As far as I can see, there’s no catch to the Prime Day Treasure Hunt. Once you’ve completed these actions, you’ll be rewarded £10 off when you spend £30 or more on eligible Prime products.

If you’re a non-Prime member, you won’t be able to take part in the Prime Day Treasure Hunt and you will miss out on the best Prime member benefits and exclusive deals on the day. To solve this, you can sign up to Prime and get a free trial to shop the sale, or you can shop the ‘Today’s Deals’ section on the Amazon website. While these won’t be Prime exclusive deals, you can still save some money on your purchases.