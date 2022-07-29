Use these 6 hacks to save money on food shopping at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The cost of living crisis has massively affected the way we spend money, with prices on energy bills and streaming services skyrocketing. Even food shopping has become more expensive as the prices of necessities like bread, milk and oil have shot up at big branch supermarkets.

As Deals Writer and Shopping Expert at T3, I’ve been searching for ways to save money on our everyday, monthly and annual purchases. As the weekly food shop has gone up, I’ve been looking at how to save money on food shopping, and I think I’ve found a solution.

One site that has many deals running all year long is Amazon (opens in new tab). While you might not think to look at Amazon for groceries, Amazon has a few services on offer to both Prime and non-Prime members to help them save money on food and other household items.

I’ve already covered how to save money on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) which included tips on subscription fees and Prime Day shopping. In this post, I’ve rounded up the best 6 hacks for saving money on food at Amazon for both Prime and non-Prime members.

P.S. If you're a Prime user, the monthly subscription price is changing from £7.99 to £8.99, but fear not as we’ve found an easy way to avoid the price hike (opens in new tab).

My first tip is to use Subscribe & Save (opens in new tab). Available for both Prime and non-Prime users (non-Prime members might have to pay delivery fees), Subscribe & Save is a handy subscription service which allows you to save up to 15% off on your repeat delivery orders at Amazon. For example, if you consistently stock up on toilet rolls every month at Amazon, you can set up a Subscribe & Save subscription and save money every time you reorder it.

With Subscribe & Save, you can shop from thousands of eligible household items like wet wipes, dishwasher tablets, pet food, coffee beans and cleaning products. Once you’ve put everything in your basket, select Subscribe & Save so you can schedule repeat deliveries when you need them. The service is incredibly flexible and you can cancel it at any time.

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. Use Amazon Vouchers

Next, use Amazon Vouchers (opens in new tab) to get additional savings on household items. The Amazon Vouchers page has hundreds of coupons on offer to take money off household essentials like tea bags, deodorant, nappies, shower gel and much more. Simply head to the Amazon Vouchers page and collect the voucher you want to use, like ‘Save 20% at checkout on Felix Mixed Selection Cat Food’. Once you’ve added the eligible items to your basket, you can add the voucher to the checkout or it will be automatically applied for you.

3. Shop the Grocery section in the Amazon Outlet

The Amazon Outlet (opens in new tab) is stocked full of low prices and cheap offers on overstocked items. The outlet includes deals on electronics, books, fitness equipment, DIY, garden tools, stationary, and beauty, health and personal care products. Amazon shoppers can also shop from the Amazon Grocery Outlet (opens in new tab) which has record low prices on bulk food and drink orders like coffee pods, cereal bars, nuts, protein powders, rice, sweets, and even chopped tomatoes and olives.

4. Use Amazon Fresh

Now that we’re on tip 4, the next few tips are for Prime members so you’ll need to have a Prime account to take advantage of these offers. My next tip is to shop at Amazon Fresh (opens in new tab). Amazon Fresh is a grocery delivery service and store available mainly in the US but there are some stores in the UK which you can find using the Store Finder. Amazon Fresh has low prices on food including cheap offers everyday, and ‘Deal of the Week’ products. At Amazon Fresh, you can also find hundreds of own-label and branded products that are price matched with Tesco Clubcard.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Food shop at Morrisons or the Co-op on Amazon

If you typically do your food shopping at Morrisons or Co-op, you can shop both stores on Amazon. Morrisons on Amazon (opens in new tab) offers low prices on groceries and savings with multi-buys on everything from fresh produce, frozen meals, cooked meats and more. Co-op on Amazon (opens in new tab) also has special offers and multi-buys on your weekly food shop. When you buy through Amazon, there are no delivery fees on orders over £40 for both Morrisons and Co-op. You’ll need a Prime membership to use this.

6. Get Deliveroo Plus for free with Amazon Prime