Get up to 60% off Google smart home tech in the Currys Black Friday sale

The Black Friday sales have officially begun and to kick things off there are some big savings to be made on Google's smart home products at Currys. Whether you're looking for a smart speaker, a smart display or smart security devices, you can get money off in the Currys Black Friday sale.

If you're on the hunt for one of the best smart speakers then you'll find deals on everything from the tiny Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) right up to the Google Nest Hub Max. There are also some great deals on the best video doorbells and on Google's smart security camera as well.

If you already own Google devices then it makes sense to buy more of their tech because everything will tie together nicely giving you a seamless smart home set-up. But even if you don't, every product in Google's catalogue is good-looking and easy to use, as well as being incredibly smart.

The Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) is now just £18 at Currys, it'd be perfect for your bedside table or hallway, but if you're after a smart display to use in the bedroom then the Google Nest Hub 2 has been discounted as well, with almost 40% of its RRP.

For those who want the biggest and the best, the Google Nest Hub Max might be the better option. With a 6.5MP camera, it'll recognise your face and act as a smart security camera while you're away. The big bright screen is great for having recipes up while you cook and you can watch videos on it too. Find out more in the Google Nest Hub Max review.

On the hunt for a doorbell? You'll need to decide whether you want it to be hooked up to the mains or not. If it is you won't need to worry about charging it, but it will be more difficult to install.

For those who would rather plug it in, the Google Nest Hello Doorbell is a wired device that has been discounted by a whopping £60 this week. But if you'd rather have a battery-powered device then the Google Nest Doorbell - Battery has been reduced too. It's new for 2021 and it's an even more stylish piece of kit, take a look at the Google Nest Doorbell - Battery review to find out what T3 thought about it.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was £49, now £18 at Currys (save £31) Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was £49, now £18 at Currys (save £31)

The Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) is 63% cheaper at Currys today. This cute smart speaker gives you the Google Assistant in a more affordable and compact package. You can control your smart home, ask your burning questions and listen to music - this would make a great gift.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was £89.99, now £54.99 at Currys (save £35) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): was £89.99, now £54.99 at Currys (save £35)

Get 39% off the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) at Currys. This smart display has a 7-inch touchscreen that won't just tell you the answers to your questions but will show you the responses too. You can control it by voice and gestures, and it can even track your sleep.

Google Nest Hub Max: was £219, now £159 at Currys (save £60) Google Nest Hub Max: was £219, now £159 at Currys (save £60)

The Google Nest Hub Max is £60 cheaper right now. Featuring a 10-inch touchscreen with an ambient light sensor, this impressive piece of kit will give you all of the benefits of a smart display and then some, you can make video calls on it, check on your home when you're away and it'll act as a digital photo frame too.

Google Nest Hello Doorbell: was £209, now £149 at Currys (save £60) Google Nest Hello Doorbell: was £209, now £149 at Currys (save £60)

Save £60 on the Google Nest Hello Doorbell in the Currys Black Friday sale. It lets you see who's at the door from an app on your smartphone with two-way communication so you won't miss a parcel or visitor. You will need to install it using a wired connection though as there's no battery option.

Google Nest Doorbell - Battery: was £179.99, now £149.99 at Currys (save £30) Google Nest Doorbell - Battery: was £179.99, now £149.99 at Currys (save £30)

With £30 off its original price, now is a great time to buy the Google Nest Doorbell - Battery. Depending on how much it gets used, it can last up to 2.5 months until you need to recharge it. It detects when someone is at the front door and sends an alert to your phone. It'll even store the last 3 hours of footage for free.

Google Nest Cam Indoor & Outdoor: was £179.99, now £149.99 at Currys (save £30) Google Nest Cam Indoor & Outdoor: was £179.99, now £149.99 at Currys (save £30)

You could save £30 on the Google Nest Cam Indoor & Outdoor Smart Security Camera at Currys. It's a battery-powered security camera that will keep an eye out 24/7. If it detects a person, you'll be sent an alert on your smartphone. You'll even be able to see a live view on your Google Nest Hub smart display.