Want a full body workout without breaking the bank? TRX kettlebells are the best we've ever used

TRX kettlebells are our No. 1 choice when it comes to kettlebells, that's why they are on the top of our best kettlebell list. It's no wonder kettlebell training is so popular, as it's the perfect blend of strength and cardio workouts, essentially making you stronger and healthier in the same time. Using a kettlebell will add a bit of a swing to your otherwise stationary squats, press ups and lunges.

When it comes to kettlebells, you want to choose one that will perform – and at the very least won't hold you back with its sub-par quality. TRX kettlebells are pretty much the equipment you want to get if you are seriously considering purchasing kettlebells for your home gym.

There is a whole range of different sizes you can purchase (from 4 to 40 kilos) and thanks to the durable gravity cast moulding, they are sturdy as hell and comfortable to hold too.

(Image credit: TRX)

Why do we recommend the TRX kettlebells for home gyms?

TRX kettlebells have a flatter bottoms and therefore sit better on the floor, too. They also feature an even, smooth finish and a comfortable handle that allows for easy gripping and transitions. They just feel great, with no particular gimmickry. And that's what you want; at the end of the day a kettlebell is a handle with a roughly spherical lump of metal attached to it. All that varies is the size of that metal sphere. TRX kettlebells come in versions from 4 to 24 kilos – the full range is: 4, 6, 8, 12, 16, 20 and 24 kg.

Kettlebells can turn your stationary workouts into cardio sessions, without you having to hop on a treadmill or an elliptical machine. A 16kg TRX kettlebell is only £68, whilst buying a Wattbike Atom will set you back £1,600, so from that perspective, you might be better off just buying a TRX, really.

Even better, you don't even have to get a pair of kettlebells, like when you purchase dumbbells. You can, of course, and certain exercises will require you to have two, but the most popular kettlebell exercises (e.g. kettlebell swing, squats, kettlebell row) can all be performed with just the one.

(Image credit: TRX)

Best kettlebell exercises

Kettlebell swing: an excellent example of the versatility of kettlebells. The premise is simple; you hold the kettlebell with both hands and swing it back and forth between your legs. Once you start doing it, you'll realise how challenging it is after a couple of reps. A great way to exercise your lower back (please consult your GP before you perform this exercise if you have lower back issues).

Kettlebell lunge: you will need a pair of kettlebells to do this. It is pretty much doing lunges with weights, but by adding said weight, your glutes and thighs will be activated more and you'll tone them faster and more effectively.

Goblet squat: hold the kettlebell with both hands in you front of your chest and perform a standard squat. This is an easier version of a front squat and also less demanding for your shoulder joints.

Kettlebell Russian twist: this intermediate ab exercise will surely work all your oblique muscles appropriately. Coming from the country where kettlebells originate from, the Russian twist is guaranteed to leave you breathless after 3-4 sets.

Kettlebell renegade row: doing press ups isn't challenging enough? Why not combine it with rowing? An excellent exercise to work your pecs, triceps, lats and even your core.

