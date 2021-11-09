Treat yourself this Black Friday with 50% off the SodaStream Genesis at Amazon

Inject some fun and fizz into your water with the SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker Machine.

According to health experts, we should all be drinking 2 litres of water a day. For many people (myself included!), drinking enough water can be a bit of a struggle. Making water more exciting can massively help motivate people into drinking more and looking forward to it as well.

Currently half price at Amazon in their early Black Friday sale, the SodaStream Genesis changes the way you stay hydrated and makes drinking water much more exciting. But be quick! You only have 5 days to take advantage of this incredible Black Friday deal.

To shop the SodaStream Genesis now, click the link above. For more information on this handy essential and why it’ll complete your kitchen, keep reading.

The SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker Machine turns your tap water into delicious sparkling water with the touch of a button. Smart, sleek and stylish, the SodaStream Genesis fizzes your water in a matter of seconds and packs away easily to save space.

Why you should buy the SodaStream Genesis Machine

SodaStream is changing the way we drink water, whether you prefer a subtle sparkle or a full-on fizz sensation. The SodaStream Genesis helps you stay hydrated and healthy, plus by replacing sugary drinks with carbonated water, you’re lowering your sugar intake and eliminating unnecessary calories. However, if you want to make your own flavoured fizzy drinks at home, SodaStream has many flavours and syrups to choose from, including Pepsi, 7UP, Cream Soda and more.

In addition to being a healthier alternative to fizzy drinks, SodaStream can also help reduce your plastic intake. By using the 1 litre reusable bottle, this could save up to 1,282 single-use plastic bottles over 4 years.