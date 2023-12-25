Torch calories and build strength with this four-move bodyweight workout

Has too much turkey and chocolate has left you feeling a little sluggish and at the point where you need to get your body moving again? Then this bodyweight workout is for you. Not only will it burn calories and boost overall strength, but it doesn't require any home gym equipment. Better still, it'll only take 10 minutes, so grab your best workout shoes, turn on your favourite festive tune and get ready to move.

This workout, created by one of the UK’s top CrossFit athletes, Aimee Cringle, is made up of a mixture of high-intensity and low-intensity compound exercises. She says: “High-intensity movements will help to boost your energy levels, which is ideal if you have had a few sedentary days over Christmas relaxing. While the inclusion of bodyweight exercises, like lunges and planks, promotes overall strength and stability, making it an excellent choice for a full-body workout in a short amount of time.”

Aimee Cringle UK CrossFit Athlete Aimee Cringle is one of the leading British female CrossFit athletes, having reached the semi-finals of the CrossFit Games two years in a row. She has also competed at other elite competitions all around the world including, Wodapalooza, the Down Under Championships and the Dubai Fitness Championships.

Aimee's bodyweight workout

For this workout you’ve got a two minute warm-up, followed by four bodyweight exercises, which will take you eight minutes in total. You’ll do 20 seconds of work, followed by a 10 second rest and you’re going to do this for two minutes on each exercise. It will challenge you, but remember it’s only an eight minute workout, so if you do it properly it’ll fly by! Here’s your workout:

Warm up

Jumping jacks - 1 minute

Bodyweight squats - 1 minute

Workout

Burpees

Reverse lunges

Plank with shoulder taps

Mountain climbers

