Boost your heart health and burn calories in 15 minutes with this bodyweight circuit

In the midst of all the festivities, it’s very normal for working out to take a bit of a backseat, but it doesn’t have to, especially when there are full-body workouts available like this one. Not only does it take 15 minutes (so you won’t miss out on too much of the festive fun), but it'll burn lots of calories, boost strength and generally make you feel better if you feel a little sluggish from all the festive food. Better still, it's perfect for doing at home as no equipment is required.

This workout is a full-body HIIT workout that's been created by Ingrid Clay , Centr Trainer and author of The Science of HIIT . Ingrid says: "Not only does it get that heart pumping, giving your cardiovascular health a major boost, but it also kicks in the afterburn effect, meaning you'll keep torching calories even after you've crushed the workout." HIIT has a ton of other benefits, too, from burning fat to building muscle, and it's one of the best training styles for those who struggle to find time to workout.

Ingrid Clay Centr Trainer & Certified Personal Trainer (NASM-CPT) Ingrid is a Centr trainer, NASM Certified Personal Trainer, and plant-based chef who draws on her physics and engineering background to sculpt bodies through exercise and nutrition. She’s also an NPC National qualifier bodybuilder and author of The Science of HIIT.

Ingrid's 15 minute workout

This workout is split into three circuits, followed by a two-minute finisher at the end. Each circuit has four exercises, and for each circuit, you'll do each exercise for 40 seconds of work, followed by a 15-second rest. You can just use your bodyweight for the exercises, or if you want to challenge yourself, Ingrid suggests adding a fabric resistance band (external link).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Circuit 1:

Bodyweight squats

Push-ups (alternative: knee push-ups)

Mountain climbers

Jump alternating lunges (alternative: alternating reverse lunges)

Circuit 2

Burpees (alternative: half burpee)

Plank Jacks (alternative: alternating toe taps)

Alternating reverse lunges

Bicycle crunches

Circuit 3

Jump squats (alternative: pulse squats)

Tricep dips (use a sturdy chair or step)

Side plank 20 seconds each side (alternative: knee side plank)

Russian twists

2 minute finisher

For this you'll be doing an inverted pyramid; start with one sit up with punches and then 10 in/out jumps. Then do two sit ups with punches and then 9 in/out jumps. Keep on going until you reach the end reps below.

Ingrid says you can anticipate a caloric burn ranging from 250 to 350 calories, so well done for getting through that, we're sure you'll feel a lot better for it. Keen to continue smashing your workouts from home? Check out Centr's Strength Training Kit(external link), which comes equipped with weighted and bodyweight training tools that'll help you get stronger.

For more speedy workouts that you can fit in around the festivities, give this five-move bodyweight workout a go that will build strength and burn calories at the same time. If it's a really quick session you're after, give this 10 minute bodyweight workout a go, that's perfect for beginners and building base strength.