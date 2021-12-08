Top gaming headsets discounted in the Amazon Christmas sale

If you're hunting for a Christmas gift for your gamer friends and family then these deals are sure to put a smile on your face. Three of the best gaming headsets you can buy have just had huge price drops at Amazon.

Steelseries is the king of gaming headsets and right now, you can buy one of their very best offerings, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless for less than £250. That's down from the original price of £300 - saving you 17%. Here at T3, we liked this headset so much that it actually won Best Gaming Headset at the T3 Awards in 2020.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless: was £299.99, now £249.40 at Amazon (save £50) SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless: was £299.99, now £249.40 at Amazon (save £50)

Get £50 off the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headset today at Amazon. With dual wireless connectivity, you can use it with both PC and PlayStation. You'll get the feeling of being completely immersed in the action thanks to the incredible High-Res sound they deliver.

If you're not so keen on spending £250 on a gaming headset then there are some other great deals at Amazon that won't make your eyes water quite so much.

Both of the following are listed in T3's guide to the best gaming headsets so while they might be cheaper than the premium Steelseries cans, they'll still deliver good sound, wireless connectivity and a sturdy, reliable design. You can read more about them in the LucidSound LS50X review and the Razer Barracuda X review.

LucidSound LS50X: was £239.99, now £164.99 at Amazon (save £75) LucidSound LS50X: was £239.99, now £164.99 at Amazon (save £75)

Get 31% off this gaming headset for Xbox - rated five-stars by us here at T3 this headset has impressive sound and a premium build quality to match. It's dual wireless too so you can hook it up to loads of different types of devices.

Razer Barracuda X: was £99.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (save £30) Razer Barracuda X: was £99.99, now £69.99 at Amazon (save £30)

Get 30% off the Razer Barracuda X. It's an awesome headset that can be used wire-free with PC, Mac, most consoles and Android devices. The sound quality is fantastic and the battery will last about 20 hours of gaming.

Why you should buy the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

Whether you're buying it as a gift for someone else or you want to give yourself a well-deserved Christmas treat, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is about as good as gaming headsets get.

Because of the dual wireless connectivity, you can connect it to most devices including PC and PlayStation as well as your Android phone. It even has a range of 40-feet which means you can wander around your house with them on and the connection won't drop out.

This headset thrives in all of the key areas with incredible immersive surround sound, an ultra-clear microphone and a luxurious, lightweight build. You'll even get two battery packs so you can have one on charge while you use the other - you'll never be out of juice!