Top 11 best running watch and fitness tracker deals you don't want to miss this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and as predicted, there are plenty of amazing running watch deals to choose from. But in true Amazon fashion, some of these deals are not actually that amazing as they first seem. Don't get me wrong, they are still good running watch deals but certain watches might have been priced similarly, even before the big shopping event.

Which of the best Prime Day deals are the best running watch deals? Or even the best Garmin watch deals? To determine this, you need to 1) know what price the running watches were before Amazon Prime Day 2) know what good price means in the first place. £50 off the Coros Pace 2 is 28% price cut, but the same amount of money off the Garmin Enduro is only a 7% discount. Not like there will be many Garmin Enduro deals this Amazon Prime Day but who knows.

Running and fitness watches to keep an eye out for are not the latest gen models, especially when it comes to Garmins, but maybe the slightly 'older' models, such as the Polar Vantage V, Garmin Fenix 5 series, Garmin Forerunner 45, Garmin Forerunner 235 and Garmin Forerunner 935. Despite their advanced age, these running wearables have loads of useful features and can provide athletes with accurate data to optimise their training.

I personally would love to see a cheap Garmin Venu 2 deal so I can get my hands on this amazing fitness watch for cheaper but alas, I don't think there will be any of those this year. What we might see is Garmin Forerunner 945 deals and should there are any of those, I recommend getting one as it's just an excellent running watch. Other than that, I'd recommend the below running watch deals this Amazon Prime Day.

Best running watch deals you don't want to miss this Amazon Prime Day

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Watch | Was £249.99 | Now £165 | You save £84.99 on Amazon Prime Day

I really don't want to be that person that cries wolf but I think this is the Forerunner 245 is the cheapest it's ever been. The Merlot colourway is cheaper than the Grey but even that's only £4 extra, still an absolute bargain. Get this amazing running watch for £84.99 less this Amazon Prime Day!

Garmin Forerunner 45S GPS Running Watch | Was £159.99 | Now £109.99 | You save £50 (21%) at Amazon

And a Garmin deal, just for good measure! Seeing the Forerunner 45S discounted is not all that much of a surprise, given that Garmin just recently announced the Forerunner 55. Nevertheless, the Forerunner 45S is an excellent running watch with built-in GPS, not to mention Garmin Coach, an adaptable running trainer feature that can get you ready for your next race, easily. Now £50 off, deal ends midnight 22 June!

Fitbit Sense Health Smartwatch | Was £324.98 | Now £239 | You save £85.98 on Amazon Prime Day

Has the Sense ever been this cheap? Maybe it hasn't but even if it was, I don't think it was much cheaper than this. The £239 deal price is very close to the RRP of the Versa 3 which might make it all the more appealing to people who are interested in features such as ECG measurement, skin temperature sensor and stress management.

Garmin Venu Sq GPS Fitness Smartwatch | Was £179.99 | Now £146.79 | You save £33.20 on Amazon Prime Day

Small, cheap and cheerful, the Garmin Venu Sq is a great Fitbit and Apple Watch alternative fitness watch for people who prefer Garmin watches over those too. This nifty little smartwatch is a Garmin running watch in disguise with a precise heart rate sensor and built-in GPS. Cheapest ever!

Read our Garmin Venu Sq review here

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro | Was £649 | Now £435 | You save £214.99 at Amazon

Is the Fenix 6X Pro an absolute overkill? Absolutely. Does it have pretty much all the features you'll ever need from an outdoor watch? It certainly does. Is it huge on the wrist? Indeed it is. Should you buy it for £214.99 on Amazon Prime Day? You definitely should! Who wouldn't want to save that much money on a Fenix? You'd be silly to miss this deal.

And here is our Garmin 6 Pro review, for your perusal

Withings ScanWatch – Hybrid Smartwatch with ECG, Heart Rate and Oximeter | Was £249.95 | Now £199.95 | You save £50 (20%) at Amazon

The Scan watch is a beautiful and competent hybrid smartwatch that measures ECG and can even detect signs of AFib with on the wrist without any additional sensors. If you ever wanted a health/fitness watch but don't like the all-digital look of Garmin, the stylish Scanwatch might just be your best option. Now £50 off, deal ends midnight 22 June!

Want to more about the Scanwatch before you buy? Read our Withings Scanwatch review here

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite | Was £59 | Now £41.29 | You save £17.71 (30%) at Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is a great little fitness tracker that looks more substantial than the Fitbit Charge 4 thanks to its large watch face all the while being dirt cheap and somewhat capable too. This nifty wearable has an 'up to' 9 days battery life, tracks sleep and even has built-in GPS! It can also monitor stress and has 11 workout modes. What a barg! Deal ends midnight 22 June!

Polar Unite Waterproof Fitness Smartwatch | Was £134.50 | Now £89.99 | You save £44.51 (33%) at Amazon

The Polar Unite is a more accessible version of the Polar Ignite and uses the same ecosystem as the most advanced Polar running watches, such as the Vantage V2. What you'll miss out on here is the built-in GPS, although as long as you keep your smartphone on you as you exercise outdoors, the Unite will be able to track position through its connected GPS feature. A great fitness watch for a great price! Offer ends midnight 22 June.

TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch | Was £222.99 | Now £147.19 | You save £75.8 (36%) at Amazon

This Wear OS powered fitness watch can estimate VO2 max, track sleep, suitable for pool swimming and features a unique 'layered' screen that enables to watch to function for up to 30 days on one charge. The TicWatch Pro S also has a built-in GPS chip, and, of course, an optical heart rate sensor. Now just under £76 off, deal ends midnight 22 June!

Garmin Instinct Outdoor Smartwatch | Was £269.99 | Now £159 | You save £110.99 on Amazon Prime Day

What a barg! The Garmin Instinct is one of the most popular Garmin watches on Amazon Prime Day and considering how cheap it is now, I would highly surprised if this wasn't the case this time around. The black colourway is certainly discounted but make sure you double check the price as not all colours are cheap.

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch | Was £129.99 | Now £74.50 | You save £55.49 on Amazon Prime Day

The Forerunner 35 might not represent the latest generation of cheap Forerunners but if you're happy to compromise on sensor accuracy a bit, at least compared to the newest model, the Forerunner 55, you'll get a decent GPS running watch that grants you access to the excellent wider Garmin ecosystem.

