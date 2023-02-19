Top 3 new movies to watch on Disney Plus for February 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Another month, another chance to watch some of the best movies on Disney Plus. Now that the House of the Mouse decided to raise its prices at the end of last year, many people are naturally debating whether the House streaming service is actually worth it - even with the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more on hand.

Well, we're here to tell you it is, because of the stellar line-up of films that are made available to watch – many of which are added mere months after debuting theatrically. The only question is where to start. That's where T3 comes in. Every month, we sift through everything that Disney Plus has on offer, helping you to decide what's worth streaming and more importantly, what's worth your time. These can be big blockbusters, Oscar contenders or indie darlings that maybe have flown under the radar. Whatever the case, we want to make sure you are watching something worthwhile.

It's worth noting that while most of the content on Disney Plus is available globally, there is the odd movie here and there that is not available in certain territories - some of which, you might find on this list that is designed for Disney Plus users in the UK. If that does happen, we recommend checking out the best VPNs on the market today to not only stream these great picks but also to help enhance your privacy online.

With that out the way, let's get into the top new movies to watch on Disney Plus for February 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020, Marvel was tasked with writing a sequel to the billion-dollar hit that was Black Panther while also paying tribute to the actor and the cultural impact that the character inspired. Thankfully, the studio did just that with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, we follow Princess Shuri (played by Letitia Wright) who must deal with the fallout of Wakanda losing its king and a new threat that emerges from the depths of the sea. Ryan Coogler delivers an emotional adventure filled with absorbing action and superb performances. Angela Bassett, the clear standout, steals every scene she presides over as the grieving sovereign Queen Mother Ramonda. Many have rightly criticised the MCU throughout a lacklustre Phase 4 yet Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remains a highlight.

The Menu

(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich / Searchlight Pictures)

Some movies come out of nowhere, suddenly shifting from nothing to dominating the conversation about what you must watch. The Menu is just that. It sees Ralph Fiennes as the chilling Julian Slowik, a celebrity chef that aspires to perfection and plays host to diners at his exclusive restaurant located on a private island.

The little you know about this film the better but the 107-minute runtime is put to fantastic use, stoking tension as the evening's menu is played out. Anya Taylor-Joy continues to bolster her career with another endearing performance, while Nicholas Hoult's giddy persona – who is just infatuated with everything Chef Slowkik does – does well to compliment the pièce de résistance that is Fiennes. Just remember, if someone claps loud in a restaurant, best to get the bill early.

The Banshees of Inisherin

(Image credit: Jonathan Hession / Searchlight Pictures)

Searchlight Pictures sure does know how to pick a movie. The Banshees of Inisherin is another fantastic film from the distributor that reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for the first time since their outstanding work on In Bruges back in 2008. The premise is simple: two lifelong friends come to a crossroads when one of them decides they don't want to be friends with the other anymore. It's how it all escalates from here that makes Banshees such a compelling watch.

Directed by Martin McDonagh, the black tragicomedy offers many laughs with Farrell undoubtedly up for Oscar contention for his portrayal of the loveable yet lacking Pádraic Súilleabháin. Barry Keoghan, who also appeared alongside Farrell in The Batman last year, equally earns plenty of funny moments as the island's simpleton. All of this masks an undertone of loneliness which surrounds the main narrative. A must-watch for any cinephile.