Tone your legs and glutes with this chair-only bodyweight barre workout

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Want to tone up, increase your mobility, strengthen your core, and improve your posture as well as your endurance? It almost all sounds a bit too good to be true, doesn’t it? But if weight training HIIT workouts or running isn’t your thing, then barre workouts could be. This particular barre workout is perfect for beginners; it will take you no longer than 15 minutes to complete, is low-impact, but will still get your legs and glutes burning. The best bit? No home gym equipment is required; you just need a chair.

If you’re still a little confused about what ‘barre’ is exactly, it’s a type of workout that combines ballet-inspired moves with Pilates and yoga. It’s a type of strength training, as you use your body weight (or sometimes even small dumbbells and resistance bands) to complete the movements, as well as a wall bar (a free-standing bar or chair will do at home) and an exercise/yoga mat. According to Physique 57, one of New York’s first barre-based fitness boutiques: “Barre helps strengthen and tone your muscles without increasing bulk, and it improves your posture. It also increases cardiovascular endurance and metabolism, which helps to quickly burn calories.”

A post shared by Cecilie | Barre Instructor & Choreo Creator (@ccbarreandcore) A photo posted by on

This workout can be done anywhere in your home, you could even take it outside on a sunny day, you just need a chair. You want to try and complete 10 reps of each exercise, on each side, and aim to complete at least three rounds. Remember, barre is all about controlled movement; take your time so as to really engage your muscles and core. Hold onto the side of the chair while completing each exercise to help with your balance. Here’s your workout:

Front and back kicks

Tap and lift to the back

Knee drives to the back

Side to side sweeps to the back

Pulses to the back

Front and back kicks

You’ll then repeat exercises two to five, but forwards so:

Tap and lift to the front

Knee drives to the front

Side to side sweeps to the front

Pulses to the front

We hope you enjoyed that workout, and hopefully, it introduced you to a new style of fitness training that you love. If so, then give this other barre-inspired 15-minute full-body workout that uses a mini resistance band a go. If it's your posture you're looking to improve on more, then here are three ballet poses that will do just that.