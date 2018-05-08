Tom Ford's first watch is an instant classic

Tom Ford is known for his sophisticated suits, fragrances, and premium accessories, so it makes complete sense that the designer has applied his talents to another luxury segment – watchmaking.

The Tom Ford 001 is a tank-style what which fits perfectly into Ford's suave and sophisticated world.

The tank silhouette gives the watch a quiet, classic look. It's intentionally understated, “I have always preferred tank watches, so it felt natural to introduce the rectangular shape to our customer first,” Ford told GQ over email.

Despite it's lack of bling, the 001 is packed with luxury touches.

For a start, you can get it in an 18-karat gold case, alongside a stainless steel option, which comes in one of three finishes (brushed, polished, or black PVD).

Round designs will launch next year.

Marketed in typical Tom Ford fashion...

Underneath the black or white dial, is a quartz movement from the Bedrock Manufacturing Company, which owns both Shinola and Filson.

Taking a queue out of the Apple Watch's book, the Tom Ford 001 will feature easily interchangeable straps, allowing you to quickly customise the watch depending on your outfit and occasion.

There are 31 leather options in total, from bright orange alligator leather to simple stitched brown leather.

There are also two case sizes, a 44mm case and 40mm case.

You can play around with the fun customisation tool here, prices range from $2,190 to $10,100 (around £1,650 to £7,500).