Black Friday deals are now well underway with huge savings across tech, gaming, fashion, and toys available. There are also some tasty discounts from mobile networks including O2 which has launched its sale.

The network is giving new and existing customers the chance to bag deals on models including the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6, amongst many more. This time of year is a popular one for mobile phone users to switch up their current contracts and grab a great deal on some of the best iPhone and best Android phones. Below, you'll find some highlights from O2 for Black Friday, but you'll need to be quick.

For every plan purchased between November 1 and January 31, including in Black Friday deals, O2 will also be donating 10GB of data to the National Data Bank to help tackle data poverty. It's the smaller things that make a difference and O2 has nailed it on this one.

Below, we've compiled some of the standout deals for new and existing O2 customers across some of the best phones but you must move fast as stocks won't last long, especially with some of the meaty cost savings below. 

Today's best O2 Black Friday smartphone deals

Samsung S21 5G – save up to £400 at O2

Samsung S21 5G – save up to £400 at O2
A phone that needs no introduction. Bright colours, immersive displays, and Samsung’s best Galaxy performance yet. Grab big savings when you buy the Samsung S21 5G from O2.

View Deal
iPhone 12 64GB – save up to £252 at O2

iPhone 12 64GB – save up to £252 at O2
One of the best phones of recent years. iPhone 12 comes with 5G to download movies and stream high-quality videos. Bright 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a brilliant night mode on all cameras for low-light photography. 

View Deal
Google Pixel 6 5G 128GB – save up to £300 at O2

Google Pixel 6 5G 128GB – save up to £300 at O2
£20 upfront. From as little as £14.66 a month when you trade in any phone. A recent release and one that's been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews – the Pixel 6 is one of the best phones you can currently buy and this offer makes it all the more sweeter.

View Deal
iPhone 13 128GB – save up to £144 at O2

iPhone 13 128GB – save up to £144 at O2
£30 upfront. From £40.99 a month when you trade in an iPhone and includes 150GB of data. The Apple iPhone 13 needs no introduction and little explanation. Having released only a few months back, it's already made serious waves by heading up retailers' top sales lists and best phone lists alike. Now is a good time to get involved with Apple's latest and greatest smartphone.

View Deal
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson

Luke covers all things tech at T3. Disc golf enthusiast, keen jogger, and fond of all things outdoors (when not indoors messing around with gadgets)

