Black Friday deals are now well underway with huge savings across tech, gaming, fashion, and toys available. There are also some tasty discounts from mobile networks including O2 which has launched its sale.

The network is giving new and existing customers the chance to bag deals on models including the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6, amongst many more. This time of year is a popular one for mobile phone users to switch up their current contracts and grab a great deal on some of the best iPhone and best Android phones. Below, you'll find some highlights from O2 for Black Friday, but you'll need to be quick.

For every plan purchased between November 1 and January 31, including in Black Friday deals, O2 will also be donating 10GB of data to the National Data Bank to help tackle data poverty. It's the smaller things that make a difference and O2 has nailed it on this one.

Below, we've compiled some of the standout deals for new and existing O2 customers across some of the best phones – but you must move fast as stocks won't last long, especially with some of the meaty cost savings below.

Today's best O2 Black Friday smartphone deals

Samsung S21 5G – save up to £400 at O2 Samsung S21 5G – save up to £400 at O2

A phone that needs no introduction. Bright colours, immersive displays, and Samsung’s best Galaxy performance yet. Grab big savings when you buy the Samsung S21 5G from O2.

iPhone 12 64GB – save up to £252 at O2 iPhone 12 64GB – save up to £252 at O2

One of the best phones of recent years. iPhone 12 comes with 5G to download movies and stream high-quality videos. Bright 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a brilliant night mode on all cameras for low-light photography.

Google Pixel 6 5G 128GB – save up to £300 at O2 Google Pixel 6 5G 128GB – save up to £300 at O2

£20 upfront. From as little as £14.66 a month when you trade in any phone. A recent release and one that's been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews – the Pixel 6 is one of the best phones you can currently buy and this offer makes it all the more sweeter.