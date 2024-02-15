Timberland's Motion Range Collection lets you go hard on the trails in more comfort

After crushing Paris Fashion Week in January with its Je T'imbs campaign, Timberland is back with another, albeit more functional, collection, the Motion Range. The new line of outdoor footwear, apparel, and accessories is designed to deliver comfort, mobility, and accessible performance on the trail.

More importantly, it debuts brand-new technologies for the brand, prioritising comfort, traction, and mobility. The New Hampshire-based work boot company has a long history of making hard activities safe and as comfortable as possible – with these new technologies, the brand extends this philosophy to hiking boots and waterproof jackets, too.

New footwear technologies include the TimberCush Comfort System, featuring a zonal dual-density midsole for responsive comfort and energy return, a supportive outer rim midsole for support, and a soft centre midsole for optimal cushioning. The TimberGrip Lug Outsole technology is also new, said to provide unbeatable traction designed for propulsion, braking, flexibility, and stability.

Bringing these technologies together, the new Motion Scramble footwear collection also features durable waterproof Premium Timberland Leather, CORDURA fabric uppers, TimberDry waterproof technology and GreenStride midsoles made with at least 65% biobased materials.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Timberland) Men's Caps Ridge Waterproof Motion Jacket (Image credit: Timberland) Women's Caps Ridge Waterproof Motion Jacket (Image credit: Timberland) Timberland Women's Trail Tights (Image credit: Timberland) Men’s Baxter Peak Motion Stretch Pant

The latest iteration of Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker (we reviewed the predecessor here: Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker review) provides mobility and lightweight support on more modest adventures.

Crafted for motion with GreenStride comfort midsoles, made of at least 65% bio-based materials, the Motion 6's uppers are cut from durable Premium Timberland Leather and ReBOTL fabric is made from at least 50% recycled plastic. All finished with a water and stain-resistant Defender Repellent Systems treatment to keep your feet dry on the trail.

In apparel, Mobi Flex Tech, which utilises 'advanced 3D heat mapping' technology and motion pattern engineering, makes its debut in several outdoor pieces.

One of these is the Caps Ridge Waterproof Motion Jacket, featuring a '3D motion pattern' engineered to reduce friction and deliver optimal mobility, fit, and comfort. Made from DryVent fabric woven from 100% recycled polyester, this jacket is engineered to be fully waterproof, windproof, and breathable. The jacket also features underarm vents, a chin guard, and an adjustable hood.

The new Women’s Jenness Waterproof Packable Jacket is made with 100% recycled nylon repurposed from post-industrial scraps and finished with the same DryVent technology, along with a waterproof zipper and adjustable waist, cuffs, and hood.

Timberland’s Motion Range will launch on 27 February 2024 at Timberland, as well as in stores and select retailers worldwide. The Motion Range footwear and accompanying apparel and accessories will continue to debut new and exciting styles in Autumn/Fall 2024 and beyond.