Surprisingly sustainable: Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker review

Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker review TL;DR: Off-road, sustainable walking shoes for style-conscious hikers.

If you, like me, thought Timberland's Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker was just a sustainability token in the brand's portfolio, think again. Yes, the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Timberland probably isn't 'green hiking footwear', but I hope the Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker will change this or, at the very least, trigger the launch of more hiking footwear from the company.

Who knows, I might even have to feature the trainers on our best walking shoes or best hiking boots guides. Most people would find it odd to have Timberland footwear featured in those guides, but I'd like to ask you to think again. According to the sustainability ranking site good on you (opens in new tab), Timberland has the same rating as Patagonia, the latter which admittedly has a better pedigree than the former.

With general sustainability comparison out of the way, it's time to talk about the star of the show, the Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker. Should you buy one? How comfortable are they? What are the best alternatives to consider? Read the below review to find out.

Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker review: Price and availability

Timberland launched the Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker in March 2023, and it is available to buy now at Timberland UK (opens in new tab) and Timberland US (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of £145/$140. AU price and availability TBC. There are currently six colourways to choose from, which are Dark Green, Yellow, Black, Green, Navy and the tested Yellow Black.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker review: Materials and design

Timberland used many exciting materials when creating the Motion 6 Hiker. These include the EVA blend GreenStride sole foam made from at least 75% biobased materials derived from sugar cane and responsibly grown rubber – excellent. The two-tone sole is thick and bouncy, and the lugs on the rubber outsole provide enough traction for walking and hiking.

The upper is said to be made from a combination of premium leather and durable ReBOTL fabric containing at least 50% recycled plastic. The same upper has been finished with a Defender Repellent Systems treatment to resist spills, stains, etc. Timberland goes the extra mile by claiming that with the leather on this hiker, the brand also supports responsible manufacturing of leather via the Leather Working Group. I tip my metaphorical hat at Timberland.

The Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker have chunky, patterned laces that are functional and provide a sense of style, too. The fully gusseted tongue is puffy and well-padded and helps remove pressure from the midsection of the foot. Finally, the removable contoured sockliner adds even more bounce to your stride.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker review: Performance and comfort

I took the Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker out on a number of light hikes in the area where I live. There is a moderately muddy forest path, a sandy beach, some rocks, and cobbled paths nearby, providing the perfect playground to test the shoes. I'm not going to pretend by telling you the shoes are suitable for technical trails; they aren't.

That said, the Motion 6 Hiker isn't a flimsy road-to-trail shoe. Sure, I wouldn't pick these shoes for scrambling up Chaminox, but they are more adequate for walking on forest paths and easy trails. My favourite part of the shoes is the supportive ankle area. I wouldn't call the Motion 6 Hiker hiking boots, but as far as walking shoes go, they provide excellent ankle support.

On one of my walks, I managed to get the upper wet, or, more like, stained – these things happen when you're out and about. Thankfully, the "special treatment" applied to the upper made it easy to remove the dirt. All I had to do was wipe the area in question with a microfibre cloth. Of course, the leather bits are more faff to keep clean, but not impossible.

Or, you know, you can just not worry about keeping your Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker box fresh. After all, they are designed to go off-road, which will always involve some dirt.

But I digress; let's talk about performance instead. The GreenStride sole feels bouncy and fresh underfoot, providing a lot of energy return. I appreciated the heel and the ankles being thoroughly supported by the upper, and despite the super-padded toebox, I detected no pressure on my toes or forefoot.

In terms of grip, the lugs are plenty deep enough to support your stride on grassy, muddy paths; however, I wouldn't dare go through monster puddles in the Motion 6 Hiker. For what it's for, light hiking and walking, the shoes are pretty much perfect.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker review: Verdict

Before writing this review, I had no idea what to expect from the Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker. Will it be a token green product in Timerland's ever-increasing footwear portfolio? Will it be okay for 'urban adventures' but nothing else? Will it live up to its sustainability credentials?

The more I looked into the company and the walking shoe, the more I understood and appreciated the Motion 6 Hiker. It's comfortable, made sustainably and even looks great – what's not to like? I'm sure the style of the shoes will put some hikers off, but that's okay. There are plenty of traditional-looking walking shoes available from outdoor brands.

They aren't crazy expensive, either, and I'm sure the price will drop soon enough (if I could choose again, I would probably pick the Dark Green version). I enjoyed wearing the Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker for my off-road adventures and will continue using them wherever possible. If you need a comfortable, good-looking walking shoe, consider the Motion 6 Hiker from Timberland.

Timberland Greenstride Motion 6 Hiker review: Also consider

Currently occupying the number one spot in our walking shoe guide, the Keen WK400 has a unique rocker-shaped midsole that helps you easily roll forward. And thanks for the buckets of cushioning, Keen's new walking shoes will see you go the extra mile with ease. Read Jamie's full Keen WK400 Walking Shoe review.

Salomon also has strong street cred, just like Timberland. Their X Ultra 4 GTX is a hybrid walking shoe that combines the comfort and nimbleness of a trail runner with the added protection and sure-footedness of a dedicated walking shoe. Read Matt's full Salomon X Ultra 4 GTX review.

Finally, the Hoka One One Anacapa Low is a different, eye-catching and technically competent shoe, providing neutral support and oodles of comfort. "This is one hiking shoe not to be lightly dismissed", said Mark in his full Hoka One One Anacapa Low Gore-Tex review.