Three SIM only deal rolls outs cheapest unlimited data plan at £16 a month

This cheap SIM only deal from Three offers unlimited data for just £16 a month

Three SIM only deal
(Image credit: Three)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

Pay monthly and SIM only contracts are a great way to cut down the costs on your monthly bills, something we’re all concerned about due to the cost of living rises. If you’re looking to reduce your outgoings, switching to a SIM only deal can definitely help you save some extra cash.

Some of the best SIM only deals are from Three and right now, Three’s unlimited data plan is just £16 a month in this money-saving SIM only deal.

View the unlimited data SIM only deal from Three

At just £16 a month on Three’s 12 month Advanced Plan, you’ll receive unlimited data, minutes and texts. There’s no upfront fee to get started on this plan and the Three Advanced Plan is 5G ready at no extra costs.

This is the cheapest unlimited data plan available today, beating out other carriers and suppliers. Unlimited data means you can enjoy as much data as you like without worrying about going over any data cap or allowance.

To view the unlimited data SIM only plan from Three, click the link above or keep reading for more SIM only deals to take advantage of this month.

Three unlimited data SIM only plan: £16 a month at Three

Three unlimited data SIM only plan: £16 a month at Three
The unlimited data SIM only plan from Three is just £16 a month with no upfront cost. This deal comes with Three’s 12 month Advanced Plan which gives you access to 5G, easy roaming and personal hotspots. Keeping with the unlimited theme, this SIM only plan has unlimited data, texts and minutes so you can use as much as you like at a cheaper price.

View Deal

If you’re not too fussed about unlimited data but like the sound of a SIM only plan from Three, you can get 100GB of data at just £12 a month. While it doesn’t have as much data allowance compared to this unlimited deal, we’d definitely recommend this SIM only plan to help you save even more money.

However, if you’re all about the cheap prices, check out Smarty. Powered by Three’s network, Smarty has some of the cheapest SIM only deals on the market. Until the 6th April, Smarty is offering extra data at bargain prices. For example, you can get 60GB of data for just £10 a month or 200GB of data for just £15 a month.

TOPICS
Deals Phones
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3.com, Bethan covers all things deals, unsurprisingly! Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, magazines and on a variety of topics, from jewellery and fashion, to food and telecoms. In her spare time, Bethan enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

