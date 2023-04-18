This year's iPhone 15 could be a little frosty

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of the many things I like about my iPhone 14 Pro (shown above in its Purple variant) is the frosted glass on the back; it looks classier than plain old glass, and it's a strong visual differentiator between the Pro models and the more affordable iPhone 14 models. But a new report says that difference is going away with the launch of the iPhone 15: its future's bright, and its future's frosty.

That's according to a Weibo social media post, as reported by MacRumors (opens in new tab). The same source previously leaked the existence of the yellow iPhone 14 model, so while they don't have a long track record of leaks it's worth taking this one without a huge pinch of salt: frosted glass looks nice and we already know that the Pro models in 2023 will be visually different in other ways.

What to expect from the 2023 iPhone 15 range

We're still some months away from the iPhone 15 launch date, which is likely to be September 2023. But that hasn't stopped the leak factory from churning out lots of rumours and predictions, some of them appearing multiple times from multiple credible sources.

Based on what we know so far, it's likely that the Dynamic Island of the current iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will make its way into the other iPhone models, of which we expect there to be four: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As ever the Pro and Pro Max will have the fastest processors and the most impressive cameras, and the iPhones will come in two sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, with no Mini in the range. We don't expect the ProMotion displays to make their way into the standard and Plus versions just yet.

The most interesting phone in the 2023 iPhone range appears to be the iPhone 15 Pro. Most of the rumours we've heard so far – the A17 Bionic 3nm processor, record-breaking bezels, a titanium frame, a high-speed USB-C port, capacitive buttons and the action button and more – are Pro-specific, so Apple appears to be continuing its strategy of putting all the fun stuff in the Pros and then having it filter down the range each year. That means if you want the best iPhone for photography and sheer power, you'll need to go Pro, Pro Max or possibly Ultra.