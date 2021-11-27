This smart light strip is the perfect cheap gift for your friends and family

If you're looking for a cheap Christmas gift for your friends or family, then you've come to the right place. The TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Strip will please anyone who is obsessed with their home, but it's not just for them, it'd make a great gift for a lot of other people too - party hosts, cinema fans and gamers will all make use of this.

I actually own this smart light strip, and I love it. Want to know the best part? It costs less than £30 right now and is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of the best Cyber Monday deals.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Strip: was £49.99, now £29.98 at Amazon (save £20) TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Strip: was £49.99, now £29.98 at Amazon (save £20)

Get 40% off the TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Strip in the Amazon Black Friday sales. This accent lighting will add some colour to your home. You can control it using the Kasa smartphone app or by voice using an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker.

Setting up the TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Strip is incredibly easy, you won't need a bridge or anything like that. You just plug it in and download the Kasa app before adding the device. It takes seconds to get the light strip up and running.

Once set up, you can control it through the app or by voice using an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker.

Installing it is just as easy, you can place it discreetly just about anywhere thanks to the sticky backing. Made from durable and flexible silicone, it will be good for putting around the bed frame, across shelves or along skirting boards.

From the Kasa app, you'll be able to change the colour of the light strip using a colour wheel with up to 16 million colours, the tiny LEDs are bright and vibrant enough to fill up a small room or add accent to a larger one. There are even fun dynamic effects like a flickering candle, rainbow effect, moving candy cane etc. There are 16 separate lighting zones so you can set each one to different colours and the strip can move between them as well.

Through the app, you can also set schedules and timers for the light to come on or turn off at certain times of the day or at sunrise and sunset. Not only does that mean you can come home to a lit house but it will also act as a burglar deterrent when you are away. It should also ensure the lights only stay on when you need them, saving on energy. Speaking of which, there's actually a section in the app that shows you stats on your energy usage for that day, and in comparison to a standard 60W bulb.

All in all, this is a fantastic first smart light for anyone who doesn't have one yet. It's bright, colourful and fun. You can read more about it in the TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Strip (KL430) review,