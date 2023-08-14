This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 rival could have a killer camera

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Over the last year, foldable phones have become insanely popular. In the last few months alone, we've seen a host of big name brands releasing devices in the space. Most recently, we saw the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Now, details about another model have leaked – and it could be a killer device. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is a highly anticipated flip phone. When the current generation Oppo Find N2 Flip was unveiled, it boasted the largest cover display of any flip phone on the market.

That title has since changed hands – the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra now boasts that moniker – but the Oppo remains a popular choice. And if the leaked renders of the N3 Flip are anything to go on, I suspect it will remain that way for a while.

The most notable appointment is the camera, which is shown as a circular bump with three sensors. It's also emblazoned with Hasselblad branding, following on from the partnership between the two brands which debuted on the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

That could be a significant appointment. As things stand, most flip phones have to sacrifice some camera quality in order to fit the dimension of the frame. This may circumvent that. Plus, with three sensors on show, it's possible that a telephoto lens of some description could be included.

It will be interesting to see how that works physically. The camera module appears to be quite small, and with three sensors crammed in, they may have to sacrifice raw sensor size to make it work.

The other notable appointment is the cover display, which appears to remain largely the same as the current model. That's an interesting choice. As mentioned, other brands have since usurped the Oppo for sheer size, and many will have expected the brand to change tact to keep up.

They haven't, though, and I'm quite excited by that prospect. When the N2 Flip was unveiled, a lot was made of the vertical cover display. It has a similar dimension set to the unfolded central display, which should make it easier for apps to translate across both.

I won't say I'm totally convinced, but it certainly has potential. The premise makes a lot of sense, and if Oppo can nail the integration of full-sized apps, it could prove to be a fan favourite.

We may not have long to wait for it, either. Rumours suggest that the device may launch as soon as this month in Asian markets, with a wider global release soon after. It's worth keeping an eye out for more details in the coming weeks, as we're likely to see a lot more before then.