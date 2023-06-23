Oppo Find N3 Flip renders show a Samsung Galaxy killer in the making

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This might be the best time to be in the market for a foldable phone. Multiple brands have increased their output in the space – or entered it altogether – in recent months.

In the last few weeks, we've seen new models like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Google Pixel Fold. Now, attention is turning to popular next-generation updates for other devices.

To that end, the first renders of the Oppo Find N3 Flip have just leaked. And it looks like it could be a really strong contender for your cash. Most notably, the rear of the device now packs a three-camera array, up from two on the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

That's rumoured to be the same setup found on the recently released Oppo Reno 10 Pro. If that's the case, this could be a really strong offering. That would mean a 50MP main sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP telephoto lens.

That telephoto lens could be the most important part. Flip phones are cool, and the technology within them is pretty much on par with traditional slab phones now. The camera, though, is another story. These have had less love, and are often one of the biggest downfalls for these models.

Including a telephoto lens for better zoomed shots is a big deal. The current generation Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 doesn't have that. Their soon-to-be-released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 doesn't look likely to feature one, either.

Samsung have always been regarded as the top dogs in this arena. Part of that comes down to the brand recognition. Samsung produce some of the best Android phones on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. They've also been in the folding phone segment for longer than most others.

But it certainly seems like the pack is catching up. In fact, with features like this, it's fair to say they might just overtake them altogether.

There's no word yet on a release date for this device. There's also no rumour on pricing, though that will be crucial to its success. One of the best bits about the previous generation was its price. At just £849 in the UK, it dramatically undercut the Samsung offering.

If this model, complete with a more capable camera system, can do the same, it could be a real contender. We'll have to wait and see what comes to market, but this is definitely one worth keeping an eye on.