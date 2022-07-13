This Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop deal is a winner on Prime Day

One of T3's top-rated gaming laptops is now 32% off for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Razer Blade Prime deal
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher
By
published

When it comes to laptops, there are machines for work and ones for play. The beauty of the best gaming laptops is that they can easily cope with both: spreadsheets during the day and blasting zombies at night. That's why if you're going to invest your own money in a laptop you might as well plump for something powerful enough to game on too. 

Gaming laptops don't need to cost a fortune either – you can pick up a good one for under £1000. However, if you want the best performance, prices can be upwards of £2000. 

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced (opens in new tab) is one of our highest-rated gaming laptops. In fact, it's our premium pick, only pipped to the top spot because that £2500+ price tag isn't in most people's budgets. So when I spotted this laptop among the best Prime Day deals (opens in new tab), I had to flag it. 

Normally listed at £2499.98 (and it has been for months), the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is currently £1699.99. That's a saving of nearly £800 on this excellent gaming machine. It's spec'd out with an 11th gen i7 Intel core processor, Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 graphics card, and an incredible 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display. 

US readers can also find the Razer Blade 15 (opens in new tab) with a more conservative 15% discount right now. 

If you're even considering buying a gaming laptop, put this one in your basket now, while it lasts. 

Prime Day UK deal

(opens in new tab)

Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop: was £2,499.98, now £1,699.99 at Amazon (save £800) (opens in new tab)
A top-class gaming laptop, now 32% off.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Prime Day US deal

(opens in new tab)

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop (US): was $2,599.99, now $2,199.99 at Amazon (save $400) (opens in new tab)
Get 15% off the Razer Blade 15 on Amazon US.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
TOPICS
Deals
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals