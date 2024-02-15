This new security camera is AI-powered, proactive and looks like a robot

Quick Summary Reolink recently announced its upcoming smart security camera: Argus Track. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this new AI-powered camera takes proactive measures to protect your home, and it looks like a mini robot! The Argus Track expands on the popular Argus series from Reolink, but as of writing, there’s no set release date.

Smart home security brand, Reolink has just announced its new indoor and outdoor security camera, the Argus Track. Adding to the popular Argus camera series, the Argus Track is powered by AI and has impressive lens and zoom features that take a proactive approach to your home security.

Today, the best security cameras are being developed with AI technology as a way to improve their detection, alerts and tracking features. The Argus Track is a perfect example of this, as Reolink has equipped its new camera with advanced AI so the device automatically detects and tracks people, animals and vehicles more seamlessly and proactively.

As a 4K Dual-Lens Wi-Fi Solar/Battery Camera, the Argus Track has been equipped with a 4K 8MP Ultra HD wide angle lens and a telephoto lens, that allows for a better overview and clarity of your property. Once the Argus Track detects movement, the pan/tilt camera uses its lens and 6x Hybrid Zoom to automatically zoom in on tracked objects and adjust its levels for clearer details and precise monitoring.

To enhance its protection, the Argus Track takes proactive measures to ensure the security of your home. If it detects suspicious activity, the camera automatically activates its sirens and spotlights to deter potential intruders. The camera also has colour night vision and black and white vision to choose from, plus it has a built-in microphone for two-way talk.

(Image credit: Reolink)

Like most security cameras, the Argus Track sends real-time alerts directly to your smartphone to keep you up-to-date on what’s happening around your home. It sends this via email or push notifications so you don’t have to worry about subscription fees. The Argus Track is best used in conjunction with the Reolink app which shows users playback and live views of their property, and allows for easy customisation of its motion zones. The Argus Track is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The design of the Argus Track is probably my favourite part of the camera. Its double lenses, circular head and little flashlights makes it look like a mini robot, specifically Wall.E from the Pixar movie. For indoor use, the Argus Track can stand on its own with its base, or you can install it outside, thanks to its wireless and weatherproof design.

With eco-friendly practices in mind, the Argus Track has a rechargeable battery and can be used with a Reolink solar panel for a sustainable power source. As of writing, we don’t know when the Argus Track will be available to buy or how much it will cost, but it’s definitely a smart security camera to have on your radar.