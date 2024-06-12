Ezviz's new robot vacuum and mop lasts three months on the same dust bag

QUICK SUMMARY Ezviz announced the latest addition to its product lineup, the RE5 Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop. The model's most exciting feature is its 4L dust bag, meaning users can benefit from hands-off vacuuming for up to 90 days. The Ezviz RE5 Plus is available on Amazon for £259.99.

Earlier this week, Ezviz announced the latest addition to its product lineup, the RE5 Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop. With its industry-leading 4000 Pa suction power and large water tank, the RE5 Plus is sure to leave floors dust-free and sparkling.

One of the more innovative features is the model's 4L dust bag, located in the charging dock. Due to its size, Ezviz states users will be able to benefit from hands-off vacuuming for up to 90 days. This is significantly larger than a lot of the best robot vacuum cleaners currently on the market.

Despite a lot of other models using gyroscope or bump technology, the Ezviz RE5 Plus features smart and seamless room navigation powered by LDS LiDAR technology. Infrared sensors help it avoid obstacles in real time, and its drop sensing technology highlights any ledges or steps.

The RE5 Plus not only customises cleaning routes to meet specific needs but also features a compact and user-centric design, making it the perfect choice for a variety of modern homes. It excels in sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping an entire home, preventing the build-up of dirt, dust, pet dander and hard to collect debris.

With an extended runtime of up to 300m² on one single charge and low noise level, the RE5 Plus will not scare pets and children or interrupt a favourite movie. As mentioned, the RE5 Plus needs a new dust bag every 90 days.

Its 300ml clean water tank guarantees thorough, whole-home cleaning each and every time. The water level can also be adjusted to match any type of floor or mess. It will then automatically return to the charging base to recharge if the battery is running low.