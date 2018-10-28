This is the Google Pixel 4 video you've been waiting for

Google only unveiled its flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL handsets a few weeks ago, and yet, we're already dreaming about what the future holds.

Fortunately, YouTube channel Concept Creator has offered a brief glimpse of what Google could have planned for its next-generation smartphone range, which will presumably be branded Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

The latest concept video shows the Pixel 4 with the same two-tone rear case and dual front-facing camera system seen on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Google decided to make the switch to an all-glass rear case this year, enabling it to offer wireless charging on its Pixel smartphone range for the first time.

Elsewhere, the familiar White and Black colour options, small "G" logo on the rear case, and aluminium bands around the handset, also make a welcome return.

But where the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL differ from their predecessors is the all-new dual-camera system on the back of the phone. After resisting the almost ubiquitous trend of adding multiple cameras to flagship phones – preferring to create similar depth effects using AI and software – Google could cave and add a second lens.

This could enable optical zoom on the Google Pixel range for the first time.

Watch the full video below:

Flipping the handset over, Concept Creator envisions a staggering all-screen design. Gone is the huge notch that debuted with the Pixel 3 XL, replaced instead with small pinholes for the dual-selfie cameras, and front-firing speakers.

This looks incredibly futuristic and should allow Google to squeeze a bigger display into a smaller physical footprint. We've already seen a number of patents for this type of edge-to-edge design, however, nothing has launched with anything as impressive as the all-screen look of the Pixel 4 in this clip.

It would be exciting to see Google truly leading the pack in terms of hardware design, not just smartphone photography. A flagship handset that looks anything like the device in this video would surely blow the Huawei P30 Pro, Galaxy S10 and OnePlus 7 out of the water.