This is the best Elden Ring deal I've seen all week

After months of anticipation, Elden Ring finally launches globally today and Currys has a pretty amazing deal for the game right now – bringing the price down to only £39.99. That's £10 off the regular retail price (not taking into account those retailers selling it for even more).

Best of all, this deal is available across all console platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. To take advantage of this killer deal, head to the Currys website and enter code 'SWNEXTDAY' at checkout to apply the discount. It's unclear how much stock Currys has at this price, so we recommend grabbing it quickly if you were thinking about it.

Elden Ring reviews have been extraordinarily positive, with the title currently positioned as one of the highest-scored games of all time. That's a hell of an accolade and not something that comes around too often. It combines the addictive combat of Dark Souls from game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, alongside an engrossing narrative and lore created specifically for Elden Ring from Game of Thrones novelist George R. R. Martin.

Elden Ring launches launch today across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

Check out T3's official Elden Ring review to find out what we thought and to see if it's worth hanging on for a better offer. That said, we're not sure if we'll see a cheaper price than the one at Currys now for at least a good couple of months.