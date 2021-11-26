This half-price Black Friday treadmill deal from Kettler is as good as it sounds

Black Friday treadmill deals seem to be everywhere this year but they also seem to conclude faster than they appear. Let's hope this cheap treadmill offer from Kettler will last a little while! There are three different models on offer, including the Kettler Atmos Treadmill which is now half price!

One of the three models included in this Black Friday sale is the Kettler Arena Treadmill, currently sitting at the number one spot on our best treadmill guide. Sadly, the Arena is not half price, it's 'only' £283.50 off but for £661.50, it's still worth considering.

Kettler Arena Treadmill – Refurbished: was £945, now £661.50 at Kettler Kettler Arena Treadmill – Refurbished: was £945, now £661.50 at Kettler

The Arena has 8 built-in programs which include 7 HIIT programs with additional options to adapt your workout including a 12% incline. Training data can easily be monitored on the large LCD screen showing time, speed, pulse and other functions. The running deck has shock absorbers to take the impact on your joints and reduce sound. Now 30% off!

Kettler Atmos Treadmill – Refurbished: was £1,599, now £799.50 at Kettler Kettler Atmos Treadmill – Refurbished: was £1,599, now £799.50 at Kettler

The Atmos is an absolute beast. It has 20 programmes (15 x speed, 5 x incline) and the 2.5 CHP motor can turn the belt as fast as 18km/h and produce incline up to 16%. Better still, this running machine comes with a heart rate monitor chest strap included in the price. It can easily be folded up when not in use. Now 50% off!

Kettler Atmos Pro Treadmill – Refurbished: was £1,899, now £949.50 Kettler Atmos Pro Treadmill – Refurbished: was £1,899, now £949.50

We're not going to lie: it takes commitment to buy a refurbished treadmill for nearly £1,000. However, the Atmos Pro is totally worth it, especially if you take running training seriously. The 16-Point Cushioning System ensures impact protection throughout the length of the deck which enables athletes of all heights/stride lengths to be protected against impact. Max speed is 20 km/h. Now half price!

Should you buy a refurbished Kettler treadmill this Black Friday

The word 'refurbished' might put some people off but it really shouldn't. Although refurbished goods are not quite as pristine as new items, manufacturer refurbished treadmills are a good value for money investment.

Kettler offers a 6-month warranty on all its refurbished products as these have been re-worked by their own staff and engineers. Refurbished products offer the same great quality and functionality for less. Better still, if you’ve changed your mind about an order, you can cancel at any time up to, and including 14 days of receiving your product.

If you cancel after receiving your product, Kettler will arrange collection and refund, less 10% for administration. The admin fee is understandable as we're talking about large fitness goods that are difficult to haul and store.

Long story short, getting a refurbished Kettler treadmill is not as risky of an investment as it might first seem.

