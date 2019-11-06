This Garmin Forerunner 935 deal is an absolute STEAL ahead of Black Friday

This almost slipped under out deal-scanning radar but nothing can escape our eagle eyes, especially not great Garmin watch deals like this one. Garmin might have updated the Forerunner 9xx range ever since, but this Garmin Forerunner 935 deal on Wiggle is still amazing, bringing the price down for under £300.

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 935 Multisport GPS smartwatch in Black/Grey on Wiggle for £299.99, was £389.99, you save £90 – 23%

You can call the Forerunner 935 a running smartwatch, and you wouldn't be wrong. But using the Garmin Forerunner 935 for running only, you'd miss out on the multisport functionality, which makes this extremely competent smartwatch able to accurately track cycling, swimming, hiking, strength training, cardio and more. The Garmin FR 935 will help to push yourself to your limits.

Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS multisport smartwatch in Black/Grey | Sale price £299.99 | Was £389.99 | Save £90 (23%) on Wiggle

The 1.2" colour display has a 240 x 240 display that is hidden under chemically strengthened glass lens. The Garmin Forerunner 935 only weighs 49 grams, making it the ideal companion to your running sessions. It also has 2 weeks battery life in watch mode. 24 hours in GPS mode and 60 hours in UltraTrac mode. Now under £300 on Wiggle!View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS multisport smartwatch

The Garmin Forerunner 935 introduced the Training Status performance monitoring tool that automatically evaluates your recent training history and performance indicators. This feature lets you know if you’re training productively, peaking or overreaching.

Battery life-wise, you can go 2 weeks withot charging the Forerunner 935 in watch mode, 24 hours in GPS mode – aka tracking outdoor activities like runnning or cycling – and 60 hours in UltraTrac mode.

UltraTrac mode is a GPS setting that periodically turns off GPS to save battery power. When GPS is off, the device uses the accelerometer to calculate speed and distance.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 also supports smartphone notifications and you can also customise your device with data fields, free watch faces from NUUN, and apps like Strava, Uber and Accuweather, all available from Connect IQ.

You can check your progress and pore over data from previous activities using the Garmin Connect app. In the app, you can also collect badges for a range of activities, a fun way to stay motivated!

