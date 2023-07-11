This dual basket air fryer is now half price for Amazon Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and the deals are coming in quick. Whether you're after a new vacuum cleaner, laptop or your next gardening tool, the purchasing opportunities are endless. However, if a new air fryer is on your list, then you're in luck...

Ultenic have shared with us a special discount that they're applying to their recently launched dual air fryer, the K20. Ultenic are well-known for their wonderful vacuum cleaners (we reviewed the Ultenic FS1 cordless vac only a few weeks ago!) but it's their air fryer taking the spotlight today...

Before we tell you more, have a look at 7 foods you should never put in an air fryer so you're fully prepared!

What is the Ultenic K20 dual basket air fryer?

The Ultenic K20 dual basket is the air fryer successor to the Ultenic K10, the original single basket air fryer produced by Ultenic. The K20 is said to save 80% less energy than an oven, reduce your food's oil content by up to 95% and preserve more nutrients in your food.

It also has a 'sync finish function' which allows the two separate baskets of the air fryer to finish cooking at the same time. However, if you're cooking things completely differently, then the option to set each basket at a different temperature/time is still there.

The Ultenic K20 dual air fryer has a total capacity of 7.6L, making it easy and quick to enjoy a meal with family or friends or ideal for family gatherings.

How much is the Ultenic K20 dual basket air fryer on Amazon Prime Day?

You'll be able to get your hands on the Ultenic K20 for an amazing £99.00, reduced from £179.99 - that's a saving of 45%! Voted as 'Amazon's Choice', the K20 will clearly be an highly useful addition to anyone's kitchen.

All you need to do is enter the code K20AFPD1 when checking out your basket on Amazon, and the bargain will be yours!

Have a look for yourself:

Ultenic K20 Dual Air Fryer: was £179.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon (save £80)

For 45% off, grab the Ultenic K20 Dual Air Fryer whilst you can! Input the code K20AFPD1 during checkout to claim your bargain.

Interested in expanding your air fryer knowledge? Have a look at at this article exploring whether air fryers really do fry...