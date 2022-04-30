Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As much as I like air fryers, there is something just a little off about them: the name. We will now investigate an important question: do air fryers really fry?

[Spoilers coming up]

No, air fryers do not fry. Here is what frying means: to cook in hot oil or fat, in a pan. The characteristics of fried food are that it is crispy and oily in a specific way that immediately tells you it's been fried. Clearly, unless you fill your air fryer with oil and then cook your supper that way, you are not frying in any meaningful sense. And even then, some would argue you're then roasting that food.

That concludes the article; please exit via our best air fryers guide. Good day to you, sir.

Oh, you want a longer answer?

Pro tip: for that genuine fried taste and texture, try a frying pan (Image credit: Samuel Groves)

Air fryer manufacturers are not exactly lying per se with the name they give their devices. These cookers were originally marketed as a healthy way to 'fry'. Often, marketing phrases used were along the lines of 'cook all your favourites [ie: French fries or chips] with just a teaspoon of oil'. A lot of air fryer users no longer focus on the health elements of air frying so much as the convenience, versatility and speed of it.

You can make delicious meals in an air fryer – here are the best things to cook in an air fryer in my opinion, to prove that point. They're all quite meaty, and apart from the broccoli recipe, I wouldn't dare to describe any of them as healthy. However, they are all health-ier than cooking the same foods in a pan filled with oil.

Elsewhere, we have some handy guides to making air fried food as much like actual fried food as possible. There's how to cook perfect air fryer chips, not to mention how to make perfect air fryer chicken. What both have in common is they involve using quite a lot of fat, albeit from a spray rather than by melting an enormous lump of beef dripping in a pan.

An air fryer, as I think is well understood now, is a small electric fan oven. Practically all modern ovens heat the air within them using an electric heating element, then move the resultant hot air around the oven with a fan. This gives more even cooking throughout the oven, and means that lower temperatures can be used than on traditional ovens, which predate the invention of the fan.

An air fryer is exactly the same thing, but smaller, and usually the fans are pumping faster than on a full-size oven. The result of that is that even lower temperatures can be used, or the same temperature can be used, but for less time, and with crispier results.

This process of heating and blowing air means oil or fat on your food is rapidly vaporised and blown around whatever you're cooking, and this is where the notion that 'frying' is occurring comes from. The exact same process happens in a standard oven, albeit at lower speed, but nobody who makes full-size ovens claims that 'frying' is taking place.

Anyway, none of this is really a criticism of air fryers. They produce lip-smacking results at speed, and with a bit of practice, you can create specific dishes that have a taste and texture that is quite similar to frying. It's almost never totally similar, however, and that's because air fryers do not really fry.

And now, this really is the end of the article. Please enjoy the following words from our sponsors…

